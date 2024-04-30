National Juneteenth Fellow Membership 2024

We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your donation greatly helps our mission. We will now be able to:
- Support the National commemoration of Juneteenth at The White House
- Power our programs for financial literacy
- Change the world
You will receive a Fellows Package shortly that includes a 3'x5' Juneteenth Flag, a 2024 Calendar and a voucher for a 2025 Calendar, a copy of General Order No. 3, and a VIP Card for National Juneteenth Fellows
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!