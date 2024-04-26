PASAMA 2024 Spring Basketball Tournament: Masters Edition

Experience the thrill of the game and the camaraderie of fellow basketball enthusiasts at the PASAMA 2024 Spring Basketball Tournament: Masters Edition. Designed exclusively for players aged 40 years and above, this tournament offers a platform for seasoned ballers to showcase their skills, compete at a high level, and celebrate their love for the game.

Date: April 26, 2024 to July 5, 2024

Location: The Salvation Army Gym, 1400 Fuselage Avenue, Middle River, MD 21220

About the Event: The PASAMA 2024 Spring Basketball Tournament: Masters Edition is a testament to the enduring passion for basketball among players who have honed their skills over the years. This exclusive event caters specifically to Master's level players aged 39 and above, providing an opportunity for seasoned athletes to compete against peers in a competitive yet friendly atmosphere.

Highlights Include:

Exclusive Masters Division: Take on players in your age group and skill level in the exclusive Masters Division. Whether you're a former collegiate star, a weekend warrior, or simply someone who loves the game, this division ensures fair and competitive matchups against players of similar experience and ability. High-Level Competition: Prepare for intense battles on the court as you compete against some of the finest Master's level players in the region. From precise shooting to strategic playmaking, each game promises to be a showcase of skill, experience, and basketball IQ. Celebrating the Masters: Embrace the opportunity to reconnect with old teammates, rivals, and friends as you come together to celebrate the shared passion for basketball that unites players of the Master's generation. Share stories, reminisce about the glory days, and create new memories both on and off the court. Lifetime of Experience: With decades of basketball experience under your belt, the PASAMA Spring Basketball Tournament: Masters Edition offers a chance to put your skills to the test and demonstrate the timeless artistry of the game. Show the younger generations that age is just a number and that the love for basketball only grows stronger with time.

Registration Information: Registration for the PASAMA 2024 Spring Basketball Tournament: Masters Edition is now open! Secure your spot today to be part of this prestigious event. Visit https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/94511c4c-6031-4b45-aca0-9de8bacced5a to register and for more information about divisions, fees, and tournament rules.

Join Us for a Legendary Hoops Experience: Whether you're reliving your glory days on the court or forging new memories with friends, the PASAMA 2024 Spring Basketball Tournament: Masters Edition welcomes Master's level players aged 40 and above to come together and celebrate the enduring spirit of basketball. Lace up your sneakers, dust off your jersey, and get ready to showcase your skills at this year's tournament!