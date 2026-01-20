A Heroes Purim Fest @ the Ranch

Become a Purim Fest Sponsor

Celebrate Purim while making a meaningful impact in our community.

By purchasing a Sponsor Ticket to Purim Fest at the Ranch, you are helping make this joyful, family-friendly celebration possible while directly supporting the mission of Heroes for Israel Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening community, resilience, and unity through education, safety, and meaningful engagement.

Your sponsorship helps underwrite:

A safe and secure community event

Programming that celebrates Jewish identity, tradition, and joy

Opportunities for families to gather in a warm, inclusive environment

Ongoing initiatives that support and strengthen communities in Israel and beyond

Sponsor Recognition:

As a Purim Fest Sponsor, you will receive:

Recognition as an official sponsor at the event

Social media acknowledgment from Heroes for Israel Project

Your logo featured on our social media platforms with a clickable link to your website or organization

Tax-Deductible Contribution:

Sponsor ticket purchases are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law, less the fair market value of any goods or services received.

As a sponsor, you are not only supporting a festive evening—you are standing for courage, continuity, and community at a time when it matters more than ever.

🎭 Sponsor tickets help ensure Purim Fest remains accessible, secure, and impactful for all.

Thank you for your generosity and for standing with our community.

With gratitude,

Heroes for Israel Project