A Heroes Purim Fest @ the Ranch

Become a Purim Fest Sponsor
Celebrate Purim while making a meaningful impact in our community.
By purchasing a Sponsor Ticket to Purim Fest at the Ranch, you are helping make this joyful, family-friendly celebration possible while directly supporting the mission of Heroes for Israel Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening community, resilience, and unity through education, safety, and meaningful engagement.
Your sponsorship helps underwrite:
- A safe and secure community event
- Programming that celebrates Jewish identity, tradition, and joy
- Opportunities for families to gather in a warm, inclusive environment
- Ongoing initiatives that support and strengthen communities in Israel and beyond
Sponsor Recognition:
As a Purim Fest Sponsor, you will receive:
- Recognition as an official sponsor at the event
- Social media acknowledgment from Heroes for Israel Project
- Your logo featured on our social media platforms with a clickable link to your website or organization
Tax-Deductible Contribution:
Sponsor ticket purchases are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law, less the fair market value of any goods or services received.
As a sponsor, you are not only supporting a festive evening—you are standing for courage, continuity, and community at a time when it matters more than ever.
🎭 Sponsor tickets help ensure Purim Fest remains accessible, secure, and impactful for all.
Thank you for your generosity and for standing with our community.
With gratitude,
Heroes for Israel Project
Become a Purim Fest Sponsor
Celebrate Purim while making a meaningful impact in our community.
By purchasing a Sponsor Ticket to Purim Fest at the Ranch, you are helping make this joyful, family-friendly celebration possible while directly supporting the mission of Heroes for Israel Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening community, resilience, and unity through education, safety, and meaningful engagement.
Your sponsorship helps underwrite:
- A safe and secure community event
- Programming that celebrates Jewish identity, tradition, and joy
- Opportunities for families to gather in a warm, inclusive environment
- Ongoing initiatives that support and strengthen communities in Israel and beyond
Sponsor Recognition:
As a Purim Fest Sponsor, you will receive:
- Recognition as an official sponsor at the event
- Social media acknowledgment from Heroes for Israel Project
- Your logo featured on our social media platforms with a clickable link to your website or organization
Tax-Deductible Contribution:
Sponsor ticket purchases are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law, less the fair market value of any goods or services received.
As a sponsor, you are not only supporting a festive evening—you are standing for courage, continuity, and community at a time when it matters more than ever.
🎭 Sponsor tickets help ensure Purim Fest remains accessible, secure, and impactful for all.
Thank you for your generosity and for standing with our community.
With gratitude,
Heroes for Israel Project