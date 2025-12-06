Merry Silent Auction

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Starting bid
A magical collection inspired by Wicked, perfect for theatre lovers and Oz fanatics. Items include two bottles of sparkling juice, Jell-o snack packs, Wicked mystery toy, snack bags with taffy, custom RubyCats Wicked ornament, assortment of cat toys, candle, assorted candies, movie theater popcorn.
Starting bid
Celebrate the 419 with local treats and Toledo-themed treasures. Items include Jupmode Toledo ornament, socks, magnet and stickers. Box of candy from Maumee Valley Chocolate and Candy Company. Two 419 glass tumblers. A book: 100 Things To Do in Toledo Before You Die by Tedd Long.
Starting bid
A cozy assortment of coffees, mugs and goodies to perk up your mornings. Items include MEOW napkins, two black cat mugs, Peppermint Flavored syrup and a Grindhrs gift card.
Starting bid
Everything you need for warm winter nights — cocoa mixes, toppings, and sweet surprises. Items include a scented candle in a mug, plant-based holiday sponge, fluffy and cozy slipper socks, My Cat Was Right About You mug with hot cocoa spoon and mix.
Starting bid
Meow-velous merch featuring your favorite cat café, including exclusive RubyCats items. Items include a mini Squishmallow, RubyCats earnings and necklace by Sharon Lea and two RubyCats T-shirt (medium and XL).
Starting bid
Featuring wine, goodies and toys for you and your kitty, including cat treats and more.
Starting bid
A cut holiday cat mug, filled with people goodies.
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