Enjoy an evening at A Taste of New Orleans, featuring great Cajun food, community fellowship, and a festive New Orleans-inspired atmosphere. Your ticket includes access to the full event, including our live auction, opportunities to support The Cove Initiative’s mission, and an evening of fun with music provided by T&B Sounds and Karaoke.

This is a family-friendly event, and guests will also have access to an on-site cash bar through the venue.

Come enjoy a memorable night while supporting The Cove Initiative and the work we are doing in our community.