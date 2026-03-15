About this event
Enjoy an evening at A Taste of New Orleans, featuring great Cajun food, community fellowship, and a festive New Orleans-inspired atmosphere. Your ticket includes access to the full event, including our live auction, opportunities to support The Cove Initiative’s mission, and an evening of fun with music provided by T&B Sounds and Karaoke.
This is a family-friendly event, and guests will also have access to an on-site cash bar through the venue.
Come enjoy a memorable night while supporting The Cove Initiative and the work we are doing in our community.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!