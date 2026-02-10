A Very Peculiar Independence Day

About this event
Our vendors play an essential role in bringing the 4th of July Celebration to life. By sharing your products, creativity, and services, you help create an event that reflects the spirit and personality of our community.
Food and drink vendors are an essential part of the City of Peculiar’s Fourth of July Celebration. Your participation helps create the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere that brings our community together throughout the day and into the evening fireworks.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!