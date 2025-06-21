AAWTA Memberships 2025

Student Membership
$29.99

For Aspiring Professional Drivers & Logistics Students

Ideal for individuals currently enrolled or preparing to enroll in CDL, non-CDL, or supply chain training programs.

Benefits include:

Access to AAWTA’s exclusive Education Partner Program

Guidance and resources to help you begin your journey into trucking/logistics

Peer and mentor support to build confidence and career clarity

Discounted rates for CDL, entry-level certifications and training opportunities and workshops

First look at internship and career fair opportunities through the AAWTA Power Hub

Driver Pro Membership
$59.99

For New & Seasoned Trucking Professionals

Perfect for professional drivers—whether you're just starting your career or already on the road—looking for guidance, advancement, and community.

Benefits include:

Access to exclusive career development tools and mentorship

Discounts on mental health and DOT wellness services

Business development resources for owner-operators

Invitations to in-person and virtual networking events

Job leads, community discussions, and 50% off ongoing education


25% off Workshops| Certifications and paid Events |


+Student Membership Benefits

Bronze Affiliate Membership
$199

For individuals, organizations, and businesses actively engaged in the trucking industry, contributing to its growth and development.


This includes carriers, trucking companies, recruiters, brokers, dispatchers, TMS providers, financial services, trucking schools, and educational institutions that endorse industry progress.


Benefits:

  • 35% off Ad Space for AAWTA Programs, workshops and
  • 50% off paid Community Events |
  • 25%| off workshops & Certifications and

+Standard Membership Benefits

Rising Partner
$499.99

For Small Businesses & Nonprofits (Fewer Than 5 Employees)


Benefits:

  • Featured listing in AAWTA’s Marketplace
  • Biquarterly Opportunities to host live/virtual events
  • Participate career fairs, panels
  • 50% discount on AAWTA marketing and advertising packages
  • Sponsorship opportunities



🤝 Build relationships that drive brand awareness, customer trust, and industry connection

Prime Partner (Partnership Plus)
$999

For Growth-Focused Companies & Strategic Brands

Ideal for businesses in transportation, logistics, health & wellness, workforce development, safety, and supplier services that want to lead with purpose and visibility.


Benefits:

  • Featured listing in AAWTA’s Marketplace
  • Quarterly Opportunities to host live/virtual events
  • Participate career fairs, panels discussions | Workshops| Events
  • Free monthly Marketing Opportunities
      • Free Vendor table (Live Events)
      • Free Entry (3 Live Events per year)
      • 2 Free Gala Tickets
  • Exclusive press features and spotlight opportunities throughout the year
  • Collaborative initiatives & Campaigns
  • +Standard Benefit
    Join this tier to position your brand as a leading advocate for equity, education, and empowerment in the transportation and supply chain ecosystem.
NEW Partnership Plus
$2,500

  • Everything in "Prime Partnership +
  • Dedicated ad placements: 12 month e.g. a banner or rotating ad on the AAWTA website (e.g. homepage, )
  • 4 Featured Sponsor Spotlight: quarterly highlight in your newsletter (with logo, short description, link)
  • Ad in event materials: Gala 2025-2026
Membership Renewal
free

Please contact AAWTA to renew your membership at 50% off (Special valid through October 2025) [email protected] for more information or 770.756.6768

