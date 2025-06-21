AAWTA Memberships 2025

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
For Aspiring Professional Drivers & Logistics Students
Ideal for individuals currently enrolled or preparing to enroll in CDL, non-CDL, or supply chain training programs.
Benefits include:
Access to AAWTA’s exclusive Education Partner Program
Guidance and resources to help you begin your journey into trucking/logistics
Peer and mentor support to build confidence and career clarity
Discounted rates for CDL, entry-level certifications and training opportunities and workshops
First look at internship and career fair opportunities through the AAWTA Power Hub
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
For New & Seasoned Trucking Professionals
Perfect for professional drivers—whether you're just starting your career or already on the road—looking for guidance, advancement, and community.
Benefits include:
Access to exclusive career development tools and mentorship
Discounts on mental health and DOT wellness services
Business development resources for owner-operators
Invitations to in-person and virtual networking events
Job leads, community discussions, and 50% off ongoing education
25% off Workshops| Certifications and paid Events |
+Student Membership Benefits
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
For individuals, organizations, and businesses actively engaged in the trucking industry, contributing to its growth and development.
This includes carriers, trucking companies, recruiters, brokers, dispatchers, TMS providers, financial services, trucking schools, and educational institutions that endorse industry progress.
Benefits:+++
+Standard Membership Benefits
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
For Small Businesses & Nonprofits (Fewer Than 5 Employees)
This includes carriers, trucking companies, recruiters, brokers, dispatchers, TMS providers, financial services, trucking schools, and educational institutions that endorse industry progress.
Benefits: ++++
🤝 Build relationships that drive brand awareness, customer trust, and industry connection
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
For Growth-Focused Companies & Strategic Brands
Ideal for businesses in transportation, logistics, health & wellness, workforce development, safety, and supplier services that want to lead with purpose and visibility.
Benefits:
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Please contact AAWTA to renew your membership at 50% off (Special valid through October 2025) [email protected] for more information or 770.756.6768
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing