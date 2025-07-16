Adaptive Toys

Select this if you would like to donate to our cause.
Animals may vary. Simply press the added easy-press button to make the crystal ball light up. Ideal for CVI. Sustained press needed to maintain light.
4 button RC car.
Part of the Link Squad collection.
This very happy beaver waves its tail as it sings and teaches shapes and colors. It has a light up tummy and links with other members of the Link Squad. Press its head to activate or use the adapted easy-press 3d printed button.
Light up, music playing bubble wand.
Battery powered automatic card shuffler for 1 or 2 decks. Will hold most regular size playing cards. Quickly scrambles the playing cards and collects them in the tray with a press of an attached soft touch 3d printed button.
Link squad alphabet and counting chameleon.
Automatic Dice Roller Cup Set with 5 Dice. Battery operated. Adapted with an easy-press 3D printed button.
Alphabet counting toy. It bounces up and down
Part of the Link Squad collection.
This very enthusiastic DJ has a light up mic, waves its arms, and sings. It links with other members of the Link Squad and loves teaching opposites. Press its head to activate or use the adapted easy-press 3d printed button.
This Gel blaster is truly a hazard. It really fires those things quickly and with the improved VERY sensitive button it has a hair trigger.
If you are interested in this, be prepared to stabilize it with some sort of Velcro and don't attach the button until you are ready for the million/mpg gel capsule to go.
Koala Counting toy. Some buttons adapted to have the Koala count to 10 and say shape sounds
Mini handheld fan, battery operated, lights up. Simple yet very pretty. Ideal for CVI. Sustained press needed to maintain action.
Be ready for lots of loud fun. This megaphone has been adapted with a soft touch 3d printed button attached to the voice amplifier.
MOOSE! moose-moo-s-moose-moos-mo-mo-moose
This toy says moose, and it does it as much as you want as quickly as you can slam that button.
It really is the simple things in life.
Colors may vary. Simply press the added easy-press button to make the crystal ball light up and activate the spinners.
Link Squad Penguin. Two buttons are adapted on these toys
Part of the Link Squad collection.
Pull toy with lights, music, and songs. One or two buttons are adapted to use a soft touch 3d printed button, but the rest of the toy can still be used as originally intended.
We have added two accessible buttons but left the hard to press button on top that moves it.
This lovely snail has very bright colorful lights and plays music while wiggling around. It has been adapted with a single button which has to remain pressed to keep it working. Great for those who are focusing on press and hold responses.
It is beboppin' and singin' and stuff.
The Tiger is the natural enemy of some of our team of adaptors his hands are springy, and his toe buttons are elusive, but it is always a triumph to complete one of these.
It does all the alphabet and song and dance thing. We adapt this to receive 2, 3 or 4 buttons depending on the enthusiasm of the adaptor.
Water toy. Like our other toys this has an attached soft touch 3d printed button. The water toy has two different options for suppling water and a rechargeable battery.
