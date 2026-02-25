Adult Egg Hunt Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Age 21+ Includes one egg hunt ticket and one beer or wine drink ticket. All sales are final and non-refundable.
Age 18+ Includes one egg hunt ticket. Does NOT include a drink ticket. All sales are final and non-refundable.
Age 21+ Includes two egg hunt tickets and two beer or wine drink tickets. All sales are final and non-refundable.
Age 18+ Includes two egg hunt tickets. Does NOT include beer or wine drink tickets. All sales are final and non-refundable.
Age 21+ Includes eight egg hunt tickets and eight beer or wine drink tickets. All sales are final and non-refundable.
Age 18+ Includes eight egg hunt tickets. Does NOT include beer or wine drink tickets. All sales are final and non-refundable.
Small items, coupons, or even business-branded goodies are perfect for filling our eggs!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!