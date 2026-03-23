Adult Open Clay Studio 2026

About this event
Fee includes use of the Clay Studio for up to three hours, glaze, and firing of finished pieces held over from a previous month's class. It does not cover starting new pieces. Please pay as a Independent Student before beginning a new piece.
Fee includes use of the Clay Studio for one session and clay for up to two finished pieces. This ticket is for participants who would like to start new work.
$
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