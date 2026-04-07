Moore Montessori Community School Theatre

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Moore Montessori Community School Theatre

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ADVERTISING: Wizard of Oz

INSIDE BACK COVER DELUXE
$700

Deluxe 2 full page spread (totaling 11 in.*8.5 in.)

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BACK COVER
$600

One full page located on outside back cover (5.5 in.*8.5 in.)

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INSIDE BACK COVER
$500

One full page located inside the back cover (5.5 in.*8.5 in.)

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FULL PAGE
$400

One full page inside the program (5.5 in.*8.5 in.)

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HALF PAGE
$275

One half-page inside the program (5.5 in.*4.25 in.)

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QUARTER PAGE
$150

One quarter-page inside the program (2.75 in.*4.25 in.)

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LISTING
$50

Your company/organization name will be listed with others

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