ADVERTISING: Wizard of Oz

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Deluxe 2 full page spread (totaling 11 in.*8.5 in.)
One full page located on outside back cover (5.5 in.*8.5 in.)
One full page located inside the back cover (5.5 in.*8.5 in.)
One full page inside the program (5.5 in.*8.5 in.)
One half-page inside the program (5.5 in.*4.25 in.)
One quarter-page inside the program (2.75 in.*4.25 in.)
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