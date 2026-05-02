Moore Montessori Community School Theatre

Moore Montessori Community School Theatre

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Our mission

Moore Montessori Community School Theatre fosters a nurturing environment where children thrive through hands-on learning and exploration. Our mission is to empower students to become confident, independent thinkers and compassionate global citizens.
Past events
Past events
MMCS THEATRE Presents The Wizard of Oz
Event
MMCS THEATRE Presents The Wizard of Oz
May 2 - May 3 | 3 dates & times
395 E Massachusetts Ave, Southern Pines, NC 28387, USA
MMCS THEATRE Presents Disney's The Aristocats KIDS
Event
MMCS THEATRE Presents Disney's The Aristocats KIDS
Mar 13 - Mar 15 | 3 dates & times
395 E Massachusetts Ave, Southern Pines, NC 28387, USA
MMCS MUSIC/THEATRE DEPARTMENT Silent Auction
Auction
MMCS MUSIC/THEATRE DEPARTMENT Silent Auction
Dec 19, 9:00 AM EST
255 S May St, Southern Pines, NC 28387, USA
More ways to support us
ADVERTISING: Wizard of Oz
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ADVERTISING: Wizard of Oz
Place your ad in the playbill of our upcoming production of “Wizard of Oz” 🌈 and support Moore Montessori Community School Theatre’s growing arts program. Your business or family message will be seen by parents, friends, and neighbors who come to cheer on our young performers.Use this form to choose your ad size, upload artwork, and share how you’d like to be recognized in the playbill. Every ad helps us provide costumes, sets, materials, resources and tech for students as they learn creativity, teamwork, and the joy of storytelling. Share your support—right from the pages of our show program 🎭.Thank you for helping to create and nurture a lasting love of the arts at Moore Montessori Community School. 🌱Ariadne [email protected]
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MMCS THEATRE Concessions (WIZARD of OZ)
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MMCS THEATRE Concessions (WIZARD of OZ)
Welcome to our MMCS THEATRE Online Concessions Shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect snacks and treats for you.Thank you for your support!Happy shopping! 🌟🎭 MMCS THEATRE DEPARTMENT 🎭
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Our website

https://www.mooremontessori.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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