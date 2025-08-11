AES PNW Presents: Inside the Triple Door Seattle Weds. Sept. 3 6:30pmPDT In-Person and Zoom

About this event
Free ticket. Physical location and Zoom link is in the "Thank You" email you'll receive shortly after completing the ordering process. This is likely the only time you'll receive that information, so please keep track of that confirmation email.
Free ticket plus a $5 donation to the PNW AES Section. Physical location and Zoom link is in the "Thank You" email you'll receive shortly after completing the ordering process. This is likely the only time you'll receive that information, so please keep track of that confirmation email. Thanks for your generosity!
Free ticket plus a $10 donation to the PNW AES Section. Physical location and Zoom link is in the "Thank You" email you'll receive shortly after completing the ordering process. This is likely the only time you'll receive that information, so please keep track of that confirmation email. Thanks for your generosity!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!