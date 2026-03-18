Wilson Ornithological Society

Offered by

Wilson Ornithological Society

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AFO-WOS 2026 Dorm Housing

Hunt/Reefe Halls - Single Rate - One night
$101.74

Private Room with a private bath. Room does not have air conditioning, but does have a ceiling fan. Breakfast included.

Hunt/Reefe Halls - Double Rate - One night
$79.74

Includes a private bath. Room does not have air conditioning, but does have a ceiling fan. Price is per person. If booking for two people, increase the quantity to two. Breakfast included.

Hunt/Reefe Halls - Single Rate - Two nights
$203.48

Private Room with a private bath. Room does not have air conditioning, but does have a ceiling fan. Breakfast included.

Hunt/Reefe Halls - Double Rate - Two nights
$159.48

Includes a private bath. Room does not have air conditioning, but does have a ceiling fan. Price is per person. If booking for two people, increase the quantity to two. Breakfast included.

Hunt/Reefe Halls - Single Rate - Three nights
$305.22

Private Room with a private bath. Room does not have air conditioning, but does have a ceiling fan. Breakfast included.

Hunt/Reefe Halls - Double Rate - Three nights
$239.22

Includes a private bath. Room does not have air conditioning, but does have a ceiling fan. Price is per person. If booking for two people, increase the quantity to two. Breakfast included.

Walgreen Hall (A/C) - Single Rate - One night
$123.74

Private Room with a shared bath in a suite. Room is air conditioned. Breakfast included.

Walgreen Hall (A/C) - Double Rate - One night
$101.74

Room with a shared bath in a suite. Room is air conditioned. Price is per person. If booking for two people, increase the quantity to two. Breakfast included.

Walgreen Hall (A/C) - Single Rate - Two nights
$247.48

Private Room with a shared bath in a suite. Room is air conditioned. Breakfast included.

Walgreen Hall (A/C) - Double Rate - Two nights
$203.48

Room with a shared bath in a suite. Room is air conditioned. Price is per person. If booking for two people, increase the quantity to two. Breakfast included.

Walgreen Hall (A/C) - Single Rate - Three nights
$371.22

Private Room with a shared bath in a suite. Room is air conditioned. Breakfast included.

Walgreen Hall (A/C) - Double Rate - Three nights
$305.22

Room with a shared bath in a suite. Room is air conditioned. Price is per person. If booking for two people, increase the quantity to two. Breakfast included.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!