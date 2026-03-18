AFO-WOS 2026 Dorm Housing

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Private Room with a private bath. Room does not have air conditioning, but does have a ceiling fan. Breakfast included.
Includes a private bath. Room does not have air conditioning, but does have a ceiling fan. Price is per person. If booking for two people, increase the quantity to two. Breakfast included.
Private Room with a private bath. Room does not have air conditioning, but does have a ceiling fan. Breakfast included.
Includes a private bath. Room does not have air conditioning, but does have a ceiling fan. Price is per person. If booking for two people, increase the quantity to two. Breakfast included.
Private Room with a private bath. Room does not have air conditioning, but does have a ceiling fan. Breakfast included.
Includes a private bath. Room does not have air conditioning, but does have a ceiling fan. Price is per person. If booking for two people, increase the quantity to two. Breakfast included.
Private Room with a shared bath in a suite. Room is air conditioned. Breakfast included.
Room with a shared bath in a suite. Room is air conditioned. Price is per person. If booking for two people, increase the quantity to two. Breakfast included.
Private Room with a shared bath in a suite. Room is air conditioned. Breakfast included.
Room with a shared bath in a suite. Room is air conditioned. Price is per person. If booking for two people, increase the quantity to two. Breakfast included.
Private Room with a shared bath in a suite. Room is air conditioned. Breakfast included.
Room with a shared bath in a suite. Room is air conditioned. Price is per person. If booking for two people, increase the quantity to two. Breakfast included.
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