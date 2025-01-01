Wilson Ornithological Society

Wilson Ornithological Society

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Our mission

The Wilson Ornithological Society promotes the study and conservation of birds through research, education, and collaboration among ornithologists and bird enthusiasts, fostering a deeper understanding of avian ecology and conservation efforts.
Events
Events
Event
AFO-WOS 2026 Registration
Jul 7, 9:00 AM - Jul 9, 9:00 PM CDT
100 Ochre Point Ave, Newport, RI 02840, USA
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More ways to support us
AFO-WOS 2026 Sponsorship
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AFO-WOS 2026 Sponsorship
On behalf of the Association of Field Ornithologists (AFO) and the Wilson Ornithological Society (WOS), we are pleased to invite you to partner with us as a valued sponsor for our upcoming Annual Meeting, scheduled to take place at Salve Regina University in Newport Rhode is from July 7-10, 2026. This joint meeting will bring together professionals, students, and amateurs in ornithology and avian conservation from across the Western Hemisphere and beyond. We hope you will join us for an exciting meeting, including great talks, workshops, and plenaries.Your sponsorship would provide vital support for this important scientific conference, but also offer your organization unique opportunities for visibility and engagement with an audience deeply committed to environmental and wildlife conservation. We offer a range of sponsorship levels, each with tailored benefits such as logo placement in conference materials and website, exhibit space in our sponsors hall, and more. More details on each sponsorship package are available on our website: https://afowos2026.org/Thank you for your support!
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AFO-WOS 2026 Dorm Housing
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AFO-WOS 2026 Dorm Housing
Reserve your on-campus housing for the AFO–Wilson Ornithological Society 2026 meeting. Dorm lodging keeps you close to sessions, field trips, and evening discussions focused on avian research and conservation.All rooms come with linens, towels, soap, and have breakfast included. Rooms are spread across three different buildings, and have different amenities, so please be sure to read details below carefully before making a selection. Single and double occupancy rates available.Reefe and Hunt Halls:Private bathElevator accessLaundry Lounge area Ceiling fans (no A/C)Walgreen Hall:Shared bath in a suiteElevator accessLaundry Air conditioningRefund policy: In the unfortunate event that you need to cancel your lodging reservation, the cost is fully refundable until June 19th. After that date, we have fully committed to our conference expenses, and are unable to refund your fees.-------------------Please note: We are using Zeffy for non-profits to handle registration for the conference, at no cost to either society. During checkout, Zeffy will default to adding a suggested donation to fund the platform. You are under no obligation to do this and can easily set it to Other: $0.
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Our website

https://wilsonsociety.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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