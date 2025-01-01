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AFO-WOS 2026 Dorm Housing

Reserve your on-campus housing for the AFO–Wilson Ornithological Society 2026 meeting. Dorm lodging keeps you close to sessions, field trips, and evening discussions focused on avian research and conservation.All rooms come with linens, towels, soap, and have breakfast included. Rooms are spread across three different buildings, and have different amenities, so please be sure to read details below carefully before making a selection. Single and double occupancy rates available.Reefe and Hunt Halls:Private bathElevator accessLaundry Lounge area Ceiling fans (no A/C)Walgreen Hall:Shared bath in a suiteElevator accessLaundry Air conditioningRefund policy: In the unfortunate event that you need to cancel your lodging reservation, the cost is fully refundable until June 19th. After that date, we have fully committed to our conference expenses, and are unable to refund your fees.-------------------Please note: We are using Zeffy for non-profits to handle registration for the conference, at no cost to either society. During checkout, Zeffy will default to adding a suggested donation to fund the platform. You are under no obligation to do this and can easily set it to Other: $0.