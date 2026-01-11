Wilson Ornithological Society

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Wilson Ornithological Society

About this event

AFO-WOS 2026 Registration

100 Ochre Point Ave

Newport, RI 02840, USA

Regular Member (Early Bird Discount)
$490
Available until May 31
Regular Member
$590
Regular Non-member (Early Bird Discount)
$590
Available until May 31
Regular Non-member
$690
Student & Early Professional (Early Bird Discount)
$390
Available until May 31

Early professional is available to those who have graduated with their terminal degrees within the past 5 years.


We are seeking a limited number of student volunteers for the conference, who will receive a discount code for a reduced rate as a thank you for their service. See the conference website for more information on how to apply before registering.

Student & Early Professional
$440

Early professional is available to those who have graduated with their terminal degrees within the past 5 years.

Regular One Day
$294
Student One Day
$234

Early professional is available to those who have graduated with their terminal degrees within the past 5 years.

Additional Banquet Ticket
$55

Please note, the closing banquet is included at no additional charge with all of the above registration options. If you have registered for the conference, you do not need to buy an additional ticket. This is available for those who may want to bring a guest to the banquet.

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