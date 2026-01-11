AFO-WOS 2026 Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Early professional is available to those who have graduated with their terminal degrees within the past 5 years.
We are seeking a limited number of student volunteers for the conference, who will receive a discount code for a reduced rate as a thank you for their service. See the conference website for more information on how to apply before registering.
Early professional is available to those who have graduated with their terminal degrees within the past 5 years.
Early professional is available to those who have graduated with their terminal degrees within the past 5 years.
Please note, the closing banquet is included at no additional charge with all of the above registration options. If you have registered for the conference, you do not need to buy an additional ticket. This is available for those who may want to bring a guest to the banquet.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!