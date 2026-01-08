Wilson Ornithological Society

Offered by

Wilson Ornithological Society

About this shop

AFO-WOS 2026 Sponsorship

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Double-length table with premium placement in exhibit hall, logo on all conference materials (t-shirt, tote bag, plenary sessions, and website, including a short ad); Complimentary registration with tickets to the ending banquet (3).

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Double-length table with premium placement in exhibit hall, logo on displayed conference materials (plenary sessions, and website, including a short ad); Complimentary registration with tickets to the ending banquet (2).

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Standard-length table with premium placement in exhibit hall, logo on displayed conference materials (plenary sessions and website); Complimentary registration with tickets to the ending banquet (2).

Poster Session Sponsor
$1,500

Your contributions will provide food and beverage for our evening poster session.

Coffee Break Sponsor
$750

Science runs on coffee and snacks! Each sponsorship covers a half day of refreshments.

General Sponsor
$500
Local Sponsor
Pay what you can

$50 - $500

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!