AGA Greater Richmond Chapter
AGA Greater Richmond Sponsorship
Chapter Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
Front page promotion on our website with a link to the sponsor's website
Opportunity for the company representative to give brief welcoming remarks at the event of the sponsor's choice
Ad in our eNewsletters - Company logo, name, and link to sponsor's website
Inclusion on email notifications list for upcoming chapter events
Admission for two sponsor employees during the length of all in-person seminars
Front page promotion on our website with a link to the sponsor's website
Opportunity for the company representative to give brief welcoming remarks at the event of the sponsor's choice
Ad in our eNewsletters - Company logo, name, and link to sponsor's website
Inclusion on email notifications list for upcoming chapter events
Admission for two sponsor employees during the length of all in-person seminars
More details...
Add
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue