AGA Greater Richmond Sponsorship

Chapter Platinum Sponsor item
Chapter Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
  • Front page promotion on our website with a link to the sponsor's website
  • Opportunity for the company representative to give brief welcoming remarks at the event of the sponsor's choice
  • Ad in our eNewsletters - Company logo, name, and link to sponsor's website
  • Inclusion on email notifications list for upcoming chapter events
  • Admission for two sponsor employees during the length of all in-person seminars

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!