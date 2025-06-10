AJ and the Cool Kids's Summertime in Paris Silent Auction

Starting bid
Selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Hurts became their starter near the end of his rookie season. He had a breakout season in 2022 when he led the Eagles to their conference's top seed and an appearance in Super Bowl LVII, earning him Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors. In the 2024 season, Hurts led the Eagles to victory in Super Bowl LIX, winning Super Bowl MVP and becoming the first Eagles quarterback to make multiple Super Bowl appearances. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
A free agent following the 2023 season, Barkley signed a three-year deal with the Eagles, setting numerous franchise records and rushing for over 2,000 yards in his first season with the team, one of only nine players in NFL history to do so. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
He was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and later won Super Bowls LIV and LVII with the team, recording a touchdown reception in both wins. Considered one of the greatest tight ends of all time, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler and a four-time first-team All-Pro selection. He holds the NFL record for most consecutive and most overall seasons with 1,000 yards. Kelce was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Since becoming the Chiefs' starting quarterback Mahomes has led the Chiefs to six consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances and four Super Bowl appearances since becoming the team's starting quarterback in 2018. Many sports journalists, consider Mahomes to be one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Comes with certificate of authenticity.
He played college football for the University of Georgia in the early 2000s, where he was recognized as an All-American. Following his college career, he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft and played for them for 14 years. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
He played college football at Boston College where he was recognized twice as a consensus All-American. Kuechly had an immediate impact his rookie season, as he led the NFL in tackles and won the Associated Press 2012 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, becoming the third youngest recipient in its history. In 2013, Kuechly became the youngest recipient of the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award in its history. Comes with a certificate of authenticity
He played college football at Michigan, and was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
He played college football at the University of Miami Olsen played most of his career for the Carolina Panthers, with whom he made three Pro Bowls, and became the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.. Following his retirement Olsen joined Fox as a sportscaster and is formerly the lead color commentator for the NFL on Fox. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Earnhardt won a total of 76 Winston Cup races over the course of his 26-year career, including four Winston 500s (1990, 1994, 1999, and 2000) and the 1998 Daytona 500. He is regarded as one of the greatest drivers, and by many NASCAR fans, the greatest driver, in NASCAR history. Earnhardt has been inducted into numerous halls of fame, including the NASCAR Hall of Fame inaugural class in 2010. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Winston Cup NASCAR poster signed by 20 drivers from the race held May 17th, 1997 in Charlotte won by Ricky Craven. Signatures include: Dale Earnhardt Sr. Jeff Gordon, Darryl Waltrip, Ricky Rudd, Brett Bodine and Michael Andretti among others. Poster length incomplete in photos. All 20 drivers present in original poster.
Taylor won several defensive awards after his rookie season. He also won a record three AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and was named the league's MVP for his performance during the 1986 season. Taylor is one of only two defensive players in the history of the NFL to have ever won the NFL MVP award. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Called a coaching legend by the Basketball Hall of Fame, he coached for 36 years at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Smith coached from 1961 to 1997 and retired with 879 victories, which was the NCAA Division I men's basketball record at that time. During his tenure as head coach, North Carolina won two national championships and appeared in 11 Final Fours. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
He served as the head football coach at East Carolina University from 1989–1991. Lewis was a defensive assistant at many schools and most notably served as an assistant to Vince Dooley at the University of Georgia, helping win a National Championship in 1980. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
He played college basketball for the University of North Carolina (UNC). A 6'10 center, Bradley played for the Tar Heels' 2017 NCAA championship team. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and as the greatest shooter in NBA history, Curry is credited with revolutionizing the sport by inspiring teams and players to take more three-point shots. A nine-time NBA All-Star and eight-time All-NBA selection, including four times on the first team, he has been named the NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) twice, has won four NBA championships, and received an NBA Finals MVP Award and an NBA All-Star Game MVP Award.. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
In Charlotte, Rush averaged more than 25 minutes and 11.5 points per game. He set a then-Bobcats franchise record by scoring 35 points against the Indiana Pacers. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
He is a seven-time NBA All-Star, a five- time All-NBA selection, and a three-time winner of the NBA Sportsmanship Award. In 2018, he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Walker was picked ninth overall by the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2011 NBA draft. Walker is a four-time NBA All-Star. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
He acquired the nickname nicknamed "Grandmama" because of a popular series of commercials for Converse. Johnson appeared in the episode "Grandmama" of the sitcom Family Matters as his alter ego "Grandmama", who becomes Steve Urkel's teammate in a basketball tournament. He also has appeared as himself in the movies Eddie and Space Jam;. Johnson was inducted into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Hall of Fame. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
She played college basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes and is regarded as one of the greatest collegiate players of all time. Clark is the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer and was a two-time national player of the year with the Hawkeyes. Since her college career, she has helped popularize women's basketball, a trend known as the "Caitlin Clark effect. Clark was selected first overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft. In her first season, she won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award and made the WNBA All-Star Game. She set league single-season and single-game records in assists, broke the rookie scoring record, and became the first rookie to achieve a triple-double. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
He created Spider-Man, the Hulk, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, the Silver Surfer, Thor, the X-Men, and many other fictional characters, introducing a thoroughly shared universe into superhero comic books. Lee subsequently led the expansion of Marvel Comics from a small division of a publishing house to a large multimedia corporation. He was inducted into the comic book industry's Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Jack Kirby Hall of Fame in 1995. Lee received a National Medal of Arts in 2008. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Autographs include Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson, Stan Mikita, Jim McMahon, Gale Sayers, Carlton Fisk, Greg Maddux, Mike Ditka, Billy Williams, Jay Hilgenberg, Rex Grossman and Bobby Hull are all strongly displayed in black Sharpie. Measures 13"x 19".
Original artwork depicting a fraternity brother in reverence to the cause.
Stylish watch for the culture.
