Albert J Myer Chapter Scra

Hosted by

Albert J Myer Chapter Scra

About this event

AJM Annual Awards Dinner

1135 16th St NW

Washington, DC 20036, USA

AJM SCRA General & AJM VIP Members
$75

-AJM VIP bracelet members: register with your VIP code sent via email and enjoy priority entry, 1st Choice seating, VIP Annual Photo, and access to VIP‑only areas.

-General Members enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

US Military & GS Civilian (Register with your .mil)
$90

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Already a Lifetime SCRA Member? Affiliate to the AJM chapter and purchase your AJM VIP bracelet to enjoy VIP privileges on this special night!

Industry Partner
$175

Industry Partners enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Consider a seperate sponsorship and enjoy preferred seating and branding at the event.

Add a donation for Albert J Myer Chapter Scra

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!