AJM May 5th SKY HIGH Happy Hour @ Tyson's Tower Club

About this event
17th Floor, 8000 Towers Crescent Dr Suite 1700, Vienna, VA 22182, USA
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. AJM VIP Bracelet owners will have full access to the AJM VIP Bar.
Active Duty members who are NOT affiliated to AJM and/or SCRA must use their .mil email address to verify status or your tickets will be cancelled. AJM VIP members can register with their personal email.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. You must use your SCRA membership number at checkout or your tickets will be cancelled. Go to www.signalcorps.org to find your member # and update your profile to the AJM chapter!
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Thank you for supporting the AJM SCRA chapter!
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