Albert J Myer Chapter Scra

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Albert J Myer Chapter Scra

About this event

AJM May 5th SKY HIGH Happy Hour @ Tyson's Tower Club

Tower Club Tyson's

17th Floor, 8000 Towers Crescent Dr Suite 1700, Vienna, VA 22182, USA

AJM VIPs & Active Duty (AD must use a .mil to verify status)
$36

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. AJM VIP Bracelet owners will have full access to the AJM VIP Bar.
Active Duty members who are NOT affiliated to AJM and/or SCRA must use their .mil email address to verify status or your tickets will be cancelled. AJM VIP members can register with their personal email.

AJM General Members & SCRA Members
$46

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. You must use your SCRA membership number at checkout or your tickets will be cancelled. Go to www.signalcorps.org to find your member # and update your profile to the AJM chapter!

Industry/Friends of Signal
$56

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Thank you for supporting the AJM SCRA chapter!

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