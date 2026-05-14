Twenty Pearls Foundation, Inc.
Twenty Pearls Foundation, Inc. has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Twenty Pearls Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Twenty Pearls Foundation, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

AKA Klassic Day Party

15022 Lincoln Ave

Dolton, IL 60419, USA

Add a donation for Twenty Pearls Foundation, Inc.

$

VIP Admission
$120

Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities. This pricing option also includes guaranteed seating, a signature drink and appetizers until exhausted.

General Admission
$60

Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities. With this pricing option, you have access to a cash bar and have access to a menu for food purchase.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!