AKA Klassic Day Party

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities. This pricing option also includes guaranteed seating, a signature drink and appetizers until exhausted.
Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities. With this pricing option, you have access to a cash bar and have access to a menu for food purchase.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!