Akron Chapter BHS

Akron Chapter BHS

About the memberships

Individual VIP Sponsorship Program

The Pitch Pipe Club
$10

Renews monthly

You will receive the following by joining us at this level:
*Early access to ticket sales for all performances and events (7 days before sales open to the public)
*Webpage Listing of your name

*Listing of name in our show and other program information
*Exclusive invite to our Annual Gala or VIP Sponsor thank you event
*Special newsletter and information on upcoming events
*Special Akron SWAG/Logo item

The Harmony Circle
$17.50

Renews monthly

This level of support gives you everything listed in for the Pitch Pipe Club plus these additional items:

*20-minute quartet or VLQ performance once a year

*An additional 7-day window to purchase tickets to any show/event (14-day total)

The Gold Note Society
$25

Renews monthly

This level of support gives you everything listed for the previous levels plus these additional items:

*30-minute performance once a year (choice of quartet, VLQ, or chorus depending on requested date)

*10-day early access to ticket purchases for any show/event (24-day total)

*Free Singing Valentine to the person of your choice.

