Individual VIP Sponsorship Program

About the memberships
Renews monthly
You will receive the following by joining us at this level:
*Early access to ticket sales for all performances and events (7 days before sales open to the public)
*Webpage Listing of your name
*Listing of name in our show and other program information
*Exclusive invite to our Annual Gala or VIP Sponsor thank you event
*Special newsletter and information on upcoming events
*Special Akron SWAG/Logo item
Renews monthly
This level of support gives you everything listed in for the Pitch Pipe Club plus these additional items:
*20-minute quartet or VLQ performance once a year
*An additional 7-day window to purchase tickets to any show/event (14-day total)
Renews monthly
This level of support gives you everything listed for the previous levels plus these additional items:
*30-minute performance once a year (choice of quartet, VLQ, or chorus depending on requested date)
*10-day early access to ticket purchases for any show/event (24-day total)
*Free Singing Valentine to the person of your choice.
Valid until March 12, 2027
You will receive the following by joining us at this level:
*Early access to ticket sales for all performances and events (7 days before sales open to the public)
*Webpage Listing of your name
*Listing of name in our show and other program information
*Exclusive invite to our Annual Gala or VIP Sponsor thank you event
*Special newsletter and information on upcoming events
*Special Akron SWAG/Logo item
Valid until March 12, 2027
This level of support gives you everything listed in for the Pitch Pipe Club plus these additional items:
*20-minute quartet or VLQ performance once a year
*An additional 7-day window to purchase tickets to any show/event (14-day total)
Valid until March 12, 2027
This level of support gives you everything listed for the previous levels plus these additional items:
*30-minute performance once a year (choice of quartet, VLQ, or chorus depending on requested date)
*10-day early access to ticket purchases for any show/event (24-day total)
*Free Singing Valentine to the person of your choice.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!