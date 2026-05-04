American Legion

Offered by

American Legion

About this shop

ALA Unit 159's Store

Cookbook item
Cookbook
$20

With over 400 recipes submitted by our very own members, this will be a great gift for those you love and a special treat for you.

Shipping: $5

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Tabletop Corn Hole Boards item
Tabletop Corn Hole Boards
$35

Measuring 12"x6" these corn hole boards will be sure to bring a lot of laughs to your table! Handmade by veterans, 6 bags are included.

Shipping: $10

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Koozies item
Koozies item
Koozies item
Koozies
$5

Keep your drinks cold & show your support with our American Legion Auxiliary Unit 159 koozies!

Choices:

Colors - blue or red

Style - can or bottle

The logo on the koozie will be randomly selected according to availability but you can request either the round or rectangle logo and we will do our best to accommodate your request!

Shipping: $2.50

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Add a donation for American Legion

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