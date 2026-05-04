ALA Unit 159's Store

Offered by
About this shop
With over 400 recipes submitted by our very own members, this will be a great gift for those you love and a special treat for you.
Shipping: $5
Measuring 12"x6" these corn hole boards will be sure to bring a lot of laughs to your table! Handmade by veterans, 6 bags are included.
Shipping: $10
Keep your drinks cold & show your support with our American Legion Auxiliary Unit 159 koozies!
Choices:
Colors - blue or red
Style - can or bottle
The logo on the koozie will be randomly selected according to availability but you can request either the round or rectangle logo and we will do our best to accommodate your request!
Shipping: $2.50
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!