Alamo Weekend School Fall 2025

This payment option is designed for families enrolling 1 child in our weekend school program.
Details:
Payments are NOT automatically renewed.
Additional Information:
This fee covers all educational activities, materials, and events provided by the weekend school. (Total of 4 months)
This payment option is designed for families enrolling 1 child in our weekend school program.
Details:
Payments are automatically renewed each month for the duration of the semester. (Total of 4 months and total of $800)
By selecting this option, you are committing to the full semester’s tuition, which will be paid in monthly installments.
Additional Information:
At the end of the semester, the automatic payment will be canceled, and no further charges will be made unless you re-enroll for the next semester.
This fee covers all educational activities, materials, and events provided by the weekend school.
This payment option is designed for families enrolling 2 children in our weekend school program.
Details:
Payments are automatically renewed each month for the duration of the semester. (Total of 4 months and total of $1400)
By selecting this option, you are committing to the full semester’s tuition, which will be paid in monthly installments.
Additional Information:
At the end of the semester, the automatic payment will be canceled, and no further charges will be made unless you re-enroll for the next semester.
This fee covers all educational activities, materials, and events provided by the weekend school.
This payment option is designed for families enrolling 3 children in our weekend school program.
Details:
Payments are automatically renewed each month for the duration of the semester. (Total of 4 months and total of $1800)
By selecting this option, you are committing to the full semester’s tuition, which will be paid in monthly installments.
Additional Information:
At the end of the semester, the automatic payment will be canceled, and no further charges will be made unless you re-enroll for the next semester.
This fee covers all educational activities, materials, and events provided by the weekend school.
Select this option to confirm your enrollment and payment preference.
Contact your weekend school admin to arrange payments or request additional details.
If the weekend school fees are a barrier to your participation or if you need financial assistance, please select this option. We will reach out to you as soon as possible to work together on finding a solution. Our goal is to ensure that every child who wishes to attend can do so. 💛
You can support a kid with your generous donation.
