Alamo Weekend School Fall 2025

This payment option is designed for families enrolling 1 child in our weekend school program.



Details:

Payments are automatically renewed each month for the duration of the semester. (Total of 4 months and total of $800)

By selecting this option, you are committing to the full semester’s tuition, which will be paid in monthly installments.



Additional Information:

At the end of the semester, the automatic payment will be canceled, and no further charges will be made unless you re-enroll for the next semester.

This fee covers all educational activities, materials, and events provided by the weekend school.