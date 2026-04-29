Alight

Offered by

Alight

About this shop

Alight-A-Whirl Art Market

Kirstine Fisher, Kumihimo Bracelets item
Kirstine Fisher, Kumihimo Bracelets
$6

"My bracelets are made in a place of great calmness for me, so I'm very proud to offer them to others in the hopes that they're worn often."


(https://www.etsy.com/shop/UsagiKumihimo)

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Leanna Kemp Kristoff, Groceries For My Neighbors item
Leanna Kemp Kristoff, Groceries For My Neighbors
$100

"During the winter of 2026, I delivered groceries to neighbors who were sheltering at home. This is a painting of grocery bags in my dining room waiting to be delivered."

Framed watercolor

Portrait, 4x6, with frame 6.5x8.5

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Jim Musil, Canoe Landing item
Jim Musil, Canoe Landing
$229

"I love messing around in boats in the summertime. Every year, my buddies and I take a canoe trip up into the beautiful Boundary Waters Canoe Area in far northern Minnesota. It’s always a good time and a great way to connect with nature. This painting was inspired by those trips. I hope you enjoy the results!"

Paint on wood

18x18 


Jimmusil.com

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Sarah Stevenson, Pinetree item
Sarah Stevenson, Pinetree
$50

Chinese landscape painting in ink and water color.  I love the strength of this tree.


Painting, framed 

28.5" x 9.5"; landscape

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Sarah Stevenson, Bamboo item
Sarah Stevenson, Bamboo
$25

"Bamboo has both delicacy and strength, and is both a challenge and a delight for me to paint"


Painting, framed 

16.5" x 13.5" framed; portrait



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Sarah Stevenson, Studies in Plum Blossom item
Sarah Stevenson, Studies in Plum Blossom
$50

"Plum is one of the " four gentlemen" of Asian painting with orchid, bamboo, and chrysanthemum, which represent the four seasons.   Plum represents winter as it blooms in the cold (February in Japan) , symbolizing  perseverance, endurance, and inner beauty.  "


Painting, framed 

32" x 10" framed; landscape


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Nancy Yermakoff, Untitled item
Nancy Yermakoff, Untitled
$150

"In these prints I have used leaves to both mask the form of the leaf and then print the shape and veins.  I am interested in the negative and positive image and build the image using multiple layers of color.  Acrylic paint is a typical gel printing medium that, unlike watercolor, allows layering a light color over a dark."


Print, framed

11x12 with frame 

nanciyermakoff.com

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Patrick Riley, Sunday Market, Pisaq, Peru item
Patrick Riley, Sunday Market, Pisaq, Peru
$30

"Food and Community. The small town of Pisaq (~10000 population) is nestled along the Urubamba River in Cusco’s Sacred Valley. Twice a week the market is host to the growers of this fertile area. Families gather to buy and sell their foods, clothes, necessities, art works and trade gossip. The 16th Century brought the Conquistadores, but one views native locals as they’ve lived for millennia.  Quite the gathering of Incan descendants and an eclectic mix of international turistas. This portrait displays a villager with her abundant produce, plying her trade as people have for ages."


Photograph, framed

12.5x11, landscape

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Kay Marcotte, Cactus Dahlia item
Kay Marcotte, Cactus Dahlia
$250

Colorful dahlias from the outdoor garden. Acrylic on canvas, framed w black metal


Painting, framed 

25x20, portrait


https://www.kaymarcotteart.com

Emer Griffen, Summer Bloom item
Emer Griffen, Summer Bloom
$40

"My art practice is an exploration of my relationship to my environment. I began creating photogravure prints in 2018—the prints grew naturally out of photos taken while walking in  in my neighborhood or in natural areas around the city. "


Photograph, framed

4" x 5 1/2" image in 11" x 14" frame


www.ek-griffin.com

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Emer Griffen, Shy Columbine item
Emer Griffen, Shy Columbine
$40

"My art practice is an exploration of my relationship to my environment. I began creating photogravure prints in 2018—the prints grew naturally out of photos taken while walking in  in my neighborhood or in natural areas around the city. "


Photograph, framed

4" x 5 1/2" image in 11" x 14" frame


www.ek-griffin.com

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Josie Winship, Two Faces item
Josie Winship, Two Faces
$75

"Human decency belongs to all"


Painting on wood

11" x 13 1/2" 



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Diane Titusdahl, Chick-dee-dee-dee item
Diane Titusdahl, Chick-dee-dee-dee
$30

I love the movement and unpredictable nature of using alcohol inks. They have mind of their own! My art is inspired by nature and alcohol inks give the paintings an organic feel. I hope you enjoy my paintings and inspire you to get outside!


Alcohol Ink Print

4 1/2" x 6 1/2 image in 8" x 10" mat

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Diane Titusdahl, Release item
Diane Titusdahl, Release
$30

I love the movement and unpredictable nature of using alcohol inks. They have mind of their own! My art is inspired by nature and alcohol inks give the paintings an organic feel. I hope you enjoy my paintings and inspire you to get outside!


Alcohol Ink Print

4 1/2" x 6 1/2 image in 8" x 10" mat

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Diane Titusdahl, Walking in Love item
Diane Titusdahl, Walking in Love
$30

I love the movement and unpredictable nature of using alcohol inks. They have mind of their own! My art is inspired by nature and alcohol inks give the paintings an organic feel. I hope you enjoy my paintings and inspire you to get outside!


Alcohol Ink Print

7 1/2 " x 9 1/2" image in 11" x 14" mat

Diane Titusdahl, Lake Superior Boulders item
Diane Titusdahl, Lake Superior Boulders
$30

I love the movement and unpredictable nature of using alcohol inks. They have mind of their own! My art is inspired by nature and alcohol inks give the paintings an organic feel. I hope you enjoy my paintings and inspire you to get outside!


Alcohol Ink Print

7 1/2 " x 9 1/2" image in 11" x 14" mat

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Patrick Farrell, Marshes (after Tony Allain) item
Patrick Farrell, Marshes (after Tony Allain)
$100

A dynamic sky over river and wetlands, slightly abstract


8 3/4" x 11 3/4" 

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Patrick Farrell, Muse (after Mrz Doerflinger) item
Patrick Farrell, Muse (after Mrz Doerflinger)
$100

A slightly abstract desert scene from the American southwest


8 3/4" x 11 3/4" 



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Patrick Farrell, Purple Mountains item
Patrick Farrell, Purple Mountains
$100

Sky with purple mountains in middle distance; dry country.


8 1/2" x 9" 

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Gayle Zoffer, A Jumble of Joy item
Gayle Zoffer, A Jumble of Joy
$50

"This is a meditative art piece in a red and purple color palette with gel pen embellishments."


Mixed Media print

10" x 14" 

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