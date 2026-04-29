Alight-A-Whirl Art Market

About this shop
"My bracelets are made in a place of great calmness for me, so I'm very proud to offer them to others in the hopes that they're worn often."
"During the winter of 2026, I delivered groceries to neighbors who were sheltering at home. This is a painting of grocery bags in my dining room waiting to be delivered."
Framed watercolor
Portrait, 4x6, with frame 6.5x8.5
"I love messing around in boats in the summertime. Every year, my buddies and I take a canoe trip up into the beautiful Boundary Waters Canoe Area in far northern Minnesota. It’s always a good time and a great way to connect with nature. This painting was inspired by those trips. I hope you enjoy the results!"
Paint on wood
18x18
Jimmusil.com
Chinese landscape painting in ink and water color. I love the strength of this tree.
Painting, framed
28.5" x 9.5"; landscape
"Bamboo has both delicacy and strength, and is both a challenge and a delight for me to paint"
Painting, framed
16.5" x 13.5" framed; portrait
"Plum is one of the " four gentlemen" of Asian painting with orchid, bamboo, and chrysanthemum, which represent the four seasons. Plum represents winter as it blooms in the cold (February in Japan) , symbolizing perseverance, endurance, and inner beauty. "
Painting, framed
32" x 10" framed; landscape
"In these prints I have used leaves to both mask the form of the leaf and then print the shape and veins. I am interested in the negative and positive image and build the image using multiple layers of color. Acrylic paint is a typical gel printing medium that, unlike watercolor, allows layering a light color over a dark."
Print, framed
11x12 with frame
nanciyermakoff.com
"Food and Community. The small town of Pisaq (~10000 population) is nestled along the Urubamba River in Cusco’s Sacred Valley. Twice a week the market is host to the growers of this fertile area. Families gather to buy and sell their foods, clothes, necessities, art works and trade gossip. The 16th Century brought the Conquistadores, but one views native locals as they’ve lived for millennia. Quite the gathering of Incan descendants and an eclectic mix of international turistas. This portrait displays a villager with her abundant produce, plying her trade as people have for ages."
Photograph, framed
12.5x11, landscape
Colorful dahlias from the outdoor garden. Acrylic on canvas, framed w black metal
Painting, framed
25x20, portrait
"My art practice is an exploration of my relationship to my environment. I began creating photogravure prints in 2018—the prints grew naturally out of photos taken while walking in in my neighborhood or in natural areas around the city. "
Photograph, framed
4" x 5 1/2" image in 11" x 14" frame
"My art practice is an exploration of my relationship to my environment. I began creating photogravure prints in 2018—the prints grew naturally out of photos taken while walking in in my neighborhood or in natural areas around the city. "
Photograph, framed
4" x 5 1/2" image in 11" x 14" frame
"Human decency belongs to all"
Painting on wood
11" x 13 1/2"
I love the movement and unpredictable nature of using alcohol inks. They have mind of their own! My art is inspired by nature and alcohol inks give the paintings an organic feel. I hope you enjoy my paintings and inspire you to get outside!
Alcohol Ink Print
4 1/2" x 6 1/2 image in 8" x 10" mat
I love the movement and unpredictable nature of using alcohol inks. They have mind of their own! My art is inspired by nature and alcohol inks give the paintings an organic feel. I hope you enjoy my paintings and inspire you to get outside!
Alcohol Ink Print
4 1/2" x 6 1/2 image in 8" x 10" mat
I love the movement and unpredictable nature of using alcohol inks. They have mind of their own! My art is inspired by nature and alcohol inks give the paintings an organic feel. I hope you enjoy my paintings and inspire you to get outside!
Alcohol Ink Print
7 1/2 " x 9 1/2" image in 11" x 14" mat
I love the movement and unpredictable nature of using alcohol inks. They have mind of their own! My art is inspired by nature and alcohol inks give the paintings an organic feel. I hope you enjoy my paintings and inspire you to get outside!
Alcohol Ink Print
7 1/2 " x 9 1/2" image in 11" x 14" mat
A dynamic sky over river and wetlands, slightly abstract
8 3/4" x 11 3/4"
A slightly abstract desert scene from the American southwest
8 3/4" x 11 3/4"
Sky with purple mountains in middle distance; dry country.
8 1/2" x 9"
"This is a meditative art piece in a red and purple color palette with gel pen embellishments."
Mixed Media print
10" x 14"
$
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