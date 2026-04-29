Alight-A-Whirl Art Market

"Food and Community. The small town of Pisaq (~10000 population) is nestled along the Urubamba River in Cusco’s Sacred Valley. Twice a week the market is host to the growers of this fertile area. Families gather to buy and sell their foods, clothes, necessities, art works and trade gossip. The 16th Century brought the Conquistadores, but one views native locals as they’ve lived for millennia. Quite the gathering of Incan descendants and an eclectic mix of international turistas. This portrait displays a villager with her abundant produce, plying her trade as people have for ages."





Photograph, framed

12.5x11, landscape