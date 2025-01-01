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Alight-A-Whirl Art Market

Welcome to the Alight-A-Whirl Online Art Market!Artists have generously donated everything, so every purchase you make directly supports - 100% - Alight's mission serving refugees and displaced people. Around the world and here in the U.S. Your purchase of art helps make futures after displacement better and brighter for refugee families. All art is available for sale the weekend of Alight-A-Whirl (May 15-17) in Minneapolis as well as here online. **NOTE: Online purchases can be picked up at Alight (1325 Quincy Street, Suite A1 Minneapolis). If you need your order shipped we are thrilled to do it. As every piece varies greatly in shape and size, we will reach out to you soon with a specific shipping cost for your order.**Thank you for supporting our mission — your purchase makes a difference.Happy shopping! 🌟- All of Us at Alight