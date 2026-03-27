ALIRP Silent Auction: Earth Day Expressions

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
This piece captures a quiet moment of growth and openness reflecting the gentle rhythm of nature as experienced through an elephant’s intuitive creativity.
The painting was created by elephants at Maetang Elephant Park in Thailand. Painting is 22" x 30"; Frame Size is 24'' x 36''. Estimated Value is $500. Starting bid is $250.
Starting bid
This piece of artwork reflects the connection and curiosity elephants have to explore the world around them. Each brushstroke represents the instinctiveness that elephants possess.
The painting was created by elephants at Maetang Elephant Park in Thailand. Painting is 22" x 30"; Frame Size is 24'' x 36''. Estimated Value is $500. Starting bid is $250.
Starting bid
This piece of artwork exhibits the vibrant energy of growth and transformation. Bold colors and lively textures come together in a celebration of life, where every mark feels like a burst of joy and movement. This painting represents how we can turn even the hardest journeys into spaces where life can bloom.
The painting was created by elephants at Maetang Elephant Park in Thailand. Painting is 22" x 30"; Frame Size is 24'' x 36''. Estimated Value is $500. Starting bid is $250.
Starting bid
This piece of artwork reflects a soft, playful warmth, expressed through gentle hues and lighthearted strokes. It carries a shy charm, like a quiet smile that slowly spreads across the canvas.
The painting was created by elephants at Maetang Elephant Park in Thailand. Painting is 22" x 30"; Frame Size is 24'' x 36''. Estimated Value is $500. Starting bid is $250.
Starting bid
This piece of artwork represents a peaceful and open landscape, brought to life through earthy tones. It feels like a relaxed wander through a favorite meadow.
The painting was created by elephants at Maetang Elephant Park in Thailand. Painting is 22" x 30"; Frame Size is 24'' x 36''. Estimated Value is $500. Starting bid is $250.
Starting bid
This piece of artwork illuminates the canvas with bright, glowing strokes that radiate energy and optimism. Each mark adds a spark of light, creating a sense of wonder and a reminder of the beauty found in simple moments.
The painting was created by elephants at Maetang Elephant Park in Thailand. Painting is 22" x 30"; Frame Size is 24'' x 36''. Estimated Value is $500. Starting bid is $250.
Starting bid
Recently shown at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens gallery as a special exhibit, this piece is a beautiful handmade stained glass depiction of a water lily, framed in a dark wood frame (14.5" X 12") made and donated by Patti Steelman, a local artist and ALIRP volunteer.
Estimate value is $175. Starting bid is $100.
Starting bid
This sculpture represents the beautiful free flowing movement of water washing over a surface of crimson colors. This piece of pottery was made by Frog Crossing Pottery. Item size is 16" diameter.
Estimated Value is $50. Starting Bid is $25.
Starting bid
These 8 vibrant Mexican embroidered napkins celebrate the beauty of nature through bold color and playful movement. Each piece features hand-stitched birds and blooming florals, brought to life with rich threads in striking, joyful hues. Each napkin is 4.5" square.
These napkins were generously donated by an ALIRP volunteer. Estimated Value is $60. Starting Bid is $25.
Starting bid
Crafted on delicate Samoan mulberry bark, this framed piece carries both texture and tradition within its fibers. This striking piece centers on a radiant, star-like form featuring our beautiful sun and reflects a harmony between nature and design. Size of piece 14" x 15" ; size of frame is 19" x 21".
Estimated value is $100. Starting Bid is $50.
Starting bid
Crafted on delicate Samoan mulberry bark, this framed piece reflects a quiet harmony between nature and design, where repeating circular forms echo the rhythms of the earth and sky. In the spirit of Earth Day, this work celebrates the right of the natural world to flourish, and create a connection to nature. This piece has been hand-painted. Size of piece is 21" x 33"; size of frame is 22" x 24".
Estimated value is $100. Starting Bid is $50.
Starting bid
Crafted on delicate Samoan mulberry bark. This piece has a surrounding geometric border that symbolizes both protection and the boundaries we are called to respect within nature. It stands as both a celebration of the earth’s vitality and a quiet call to preserve its beauty for generations to come.This piece has been hand-painted. Piece is unframed; dimensions are 14" x 15"
Estimated value is $50. Starting Bid is $25.
Starting bid
Crafted on delicate Samoan mulberry bark. This piece showcases intricate designs that emulates the power of unity and nature. Piece is unframed; dimensions are 14' x 15"
Estimated value is $50. Starting Bid is $25.
Starting bid
This piece is 15" tall jewelry holder in the form of a Baobab tree. Baobab trees are native to Africa, Australia, and Madagascar.
Estimated value is $45. Starting bid is $20.
Starting bid
Gift certificate redeemable for one month of unlimited yoga classes at The Yoga Circle in Birmingham.
Estimated value is $135. Starting bid is $75.
Starting bid
Oil on canvas painting with bold colors and indigenous symbolism.
Size is 30" x 24".
Estimated value is $275. Starting bid is $100.
Starting bid
This colorful piece was made by artist Sherry Van Pelt, who calls her pieces "Happy Glass".
Size is 5.5"L x 2.5"W x 7"H.
Estimated value is $296. Starting bid is $100.
Starting bid
A soft, impressionistic woodland where light filters and lingers rather than defines. Inspired by Claude Monet the scene captures fleeting echoes of light as they move through trees and foliage, inviting a quiet, immersive pause rather than a clear path forward.
Local artist Robert Thomas Weathers is a representational painter dedicated to preserving the timeless essence of the genre. Blending traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary perspective, his work evokes emotion, invites reflection, and celebrates the beauty and depth of the natural and human experience.
Size is 10" x 10"
Estimated value is $150. Starting bid is $60.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!