Banquet Smash Tournament

About this event
IMPORTANT: Please note that you must have a ticket to the Banquet to participate in this event. Signup does not guarantee tournament entry. The number of available entries depends on available gaming setups. Players who provide a Nintendo Switch (with game) setup will receive priority placement. Within that framework, players will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional spots may open if more setups are secured.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!