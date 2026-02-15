Banquet Ping-Pong Tournament

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About this event
Sign up for this exciting Ping-Pong tournament that will take place as part of the Allen Band & Color Guard Banquet. Please note that you must have a ticket to the Banquet to participate in this event. Please be sure to be at your assigned table when your name is called, or your spot will be subject to forfeiture.
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