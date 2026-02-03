Altrusa International District Twelve

Hosted by

Altrusa International District Twelve

About this event

Altrusa District Twelve Conference 2026

9565 Semiahmoo Pkwy

Blaine, WA 98230, USA

US Altrusa Member - Full Registration
$310

Entitles you to 6 meals and full participation in all conference events.

US Altrusa Member - 1 Day Registration
$170

Entitles you to meals and participation in conference events on the day you register for.

Canadian Altrusa Member - Full Registration
$230

Entitles you to 6 meals and full participation in all conference events.

ASTRA Members and Non-Altrusan ASTRA Chaperones
Free

Entitles you to full participation in all conference events from Friday night to Sunday morning.

Non Members - Full Registration
$325

Entitles you to 6 meals and full participation in all conference events.

Non Members - 1 Day Registration
$185

Entitles you to meals and participation in conference events on the day you register for.

Guest - Friday or Saturday Breakfast Only
$40

Entitles guest to enjoy Friday or Saturday breakfast and speaker presentation.

Guest - Friday or Saturday Lunch Only
$45

Entitles guest to enjoy Friday or Saturday lunch and speaker presentation.

Guest - Friday Fun Night Dinner Only
$35

Entitles guest to attend the Friday Fun Night event, including the meal and activities.

Guest - Saturday Banquet Dinner Only
$80

Entitles you to attend the Saturday night Banquet, enjoy the dinner, participate in the Foundation fundrasiser, and be present for member awards.

Add a donation for Altrusa International District Twelve

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!