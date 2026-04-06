American Heart in WWI Film Screening

About this event
The film screening begins with opening remarks in the theater from 5:00–5:15 PM, followed by a screening of American Heart in WWI at 5:15 PM. Closing remarks will take place from 7:10–7:20 PM.
The theater program frames the film through the story of Medal of Honor Recipient Charles Whittlesey and invites audiences to reflect on the enduring impact of service, sacrifice, and identity.
Premium seating will be available for members. If you are a member please enter the promo code you received via email at checkout.
Conversations with a Curator is a pre-screening reception experience from 3:30-4:45 p.m. in Brady Hall, where guests will enjoy small bites, receive a drink ticket (with additional drinks available for purchase), and hear from our Museum Curator as he shares the story of Charles Whittlesey and the Lost Battalion. This experience provides meaningful historical context ahead of the film, offering a deeper understanding of the individuals and values at the center of American Heart in WWI. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for the reception, with the Curator conversation beginning at 4:25 p.m. The reception continues through 4:45 p.m.
If you are a member please enter the promo code you received via email at checkout to receive an additional drink ticket.
Includes access for two guests to Conversations with a Curator from 3:30-4:45 p.m., featuring small bites, one drink ticket per guest (additional drinks available for purchase), and the full film screening experience. Designed to be experienced together, this option invites you to share the evening—and the conversation that follows—with someone else. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for the reception, with the Curator conversation beginning at 4:25 p.m. The reception continues through 4:45 p.m.
If you are a member please enter the promo code you received via email at checkout to receive an additional drink ticket.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!