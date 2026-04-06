American Heart in WWI Film Screening

The film screening begins with opening remarks in the theater from 5:00–5:15 PM, followed by a screening of American Heart in WWI at 5:15 PM. Closing remarks will take place from 7:10–7:20 PM.





The theater program frames the film through the story of Medal of Honor Recipient Charles Whittlesey and invites audiences to reflect on the enduring impact of service, sacrifice, and identity.





Premium seating will be available for members. If you are a member please enter the promo code you received via email at checkout.