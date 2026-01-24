American Legion Riders New Member

For eligible members applying for American Legion Riders (ALR) membership at Dallastown American Legion Post 605.



Payment covers Riders membership dues only and does not guarantee acceptance. Eligibility and approval are handled by the American Legion Riders Chapter.



Applicants must be members in good standing of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, or Sons of the American Legion, and must meet Riders requirements, including motorcycle ownership or spousal eligibility, valid motorcycle endorsement, and insurance.



Required documentation, if requested, must be submitted through the “Upload Documents” link on the Post website, emailed to [email protected], or dropped off at Dallastown American Legion Post 605, 57 W. Main St., Dallastown, PA 17313.