AMRoC Machine Shop Classes

Get certified and learn to use basic woodshop tools including the bandsaw, drill press, and sanders. This class will take over a span of 2 hours.
Once you have taken this course and have been certified on specific woodshop tools, you will be able to schedule shop time during our hours of operation to access those tools for your personal use. This class includes 10 free hours of scheduled (certified)machine shop use.
Get certified and learn to use the laser cutter. You will learn how to run the machine, use the CAM software for the machine, and basics on materials and CAD files. This course will NOT go in depth on how to design in CAD. This class will take over a span of 2 hours.
Once you have taken this course and have been certified on the laser cutter, you will be able to schedule shop time during our hours of operation to access the machine for your personal use. This class includes 2 free hours of scheduled (certified)machine use.
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