Families Belong Together: An Evening of Wine & Music

About this event
Each ticket includes 1 glass of wine + 1 order of food from the taco truck.
Your donation will support one pack of Know your rights cards.
Each ticket includes 1 glass of wine + 1 order of food from the taco truck.
Your donation will support food and materials for a KYR workshop.
Each ticket includes 1 glass of wine + 1 order of food from the taco truck.
Your donation will support printing and materials for 1 family preparedness clinic.
Each ticket includes 1 mocktail + 1 order of food from the taco truck.
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