White Adirondack chairs surround a table under a yellow umbrella in the foreground, with a sunset over rolling hills in the background, all overlaid with large, muted text.
Danbury Unites For Immigrants

Hosted by

Danbury Unites For Immigrants

About this event

Families Belong Together: An Evening of Wine & Music

56 Pole Bridge Rd

Sandy Hook, CT 06482, USA

General Admission - Base Ticket
$60

Each ticket includes 1 glass of wine + 1 order of food from the taco truck.

Your donation will support one pack of Know your rights cards.

General Admission - SuperStar
$80

Each ticket includes 1 glass of wine + 1 order of food from the taco truck.

Your donation will support food and materials for a KYR workshop.

General Admission - Champion
$100

Each ticket includes 1 glass of wine + 1 order of food from the taco truck.

Your donation will support printing and materials for 1 family preparedness clinic.

General Admission - Designated Driver and Under 21
$30

Each ticket includes 1 mocktail + 1 order of food from the taco truck.

Add a donation for Danbury Unites For Immigrants

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!