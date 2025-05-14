Anderson Turpin Golf Outing Auction

FC Cincinnati vs Dallas May 28, 7:30PM
4 Tickets Pitch View Club Loge level
• Table with 4 seats
• Server
• All you can eat and drink (alcohol included)
• Westend Garage Parking
Value $1,400.00
Courtesy of: Megen Construction
FC Cincinnati vs Dallas May 28, 7:30PM
4 Tickets Pitch View Club Loge level
• Table with 4 seats
• Server
• All you can eat and drink (alcohol included)
• Westend Garage Parking
Value $1,400.00
Courtesy of: Megen Construction
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!