Ankeny Pride Sponsor/Vendor Application

Space is held for the LGBTQIA+ community and demonstrably true allies.

Ankeny Pride is a family friendly event, and our venue does not allow for vulgarity.

Completion of this form does not guarantee a booth. All submissions will be carefully reviewed by Ankeny Pride organizers, and a refund will be issued for any denied.

confirmation emails will be sent no later than xxxxx

Vendor registration forms are due by xxxxx and

Booths are a 10'x10' space in the Southview Gymnasium, however vendors must provide their own table(s) and chair(s). Bring your own small trash can if so desired.

No signs may be taped/tacked up. Use your table/displays to hang any signs.

Vendors will park in the west parking lot and unload at Door W13.

Check-in begins at 3pm, booths must be open from 4-8pm.

We have food for sale on-site, but never leave your booth unattended.