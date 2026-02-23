Ankeny Pride Sponsor/Vendor Application

About this event
Includes: Ankeny Pride sticker
Includes: Ankeny Pride sticker, listed on social media, and one event shirt.
Includes: Ankeny Pride sticker, listed on social media, two event shirts, and a premium vendor booth.
Includes: Ankeny Pride sticker, standalone social media post, four event shirts, a premium vendor booth, and logo on signage and event shirts.
Includes: Ankeny Pride sticker, standalone social media post, up to six event shirts, a premium vendor booth, logo on signage and event shirts, naming rights to the stage and the opportunity to speak at the event.
Space is held for the LGBTQIA+ community and demonstrably true allies.
Ankeny Pride is a family friendly event, and our venue does not allow for vulgarity.
Space is held for the LGBTQIA+ community and demonstrably true allies.
Ankeny Pride is a family friendly event, and our venue does not allow for vulgarity.
Space is held for the LGBTQIA+ community and demonstrably true allies.
Ankeny Pride is a family friendly event, and our venue does not allow for vulgarity.
Space is held for the LGBTQIA+ community and demonstrably true allies.
Ankeny Pride is a family friendly event, and our venue does not allow for vulgarity.
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