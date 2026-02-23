Ankeny Pride

Hosted by

Ankeny Pride

About this event

Ankeny Pride Sponsor/Vendor Application

1020 SW Cherry St

Ankeny, IA 50023, USA

Sponsorship - Ally ($1-$99)
Pay what you can

Includes: Ankeny Pride sticker 

Sponsorship - Activist ($100-$249)
Pay what you can

Includes: Ankeny Pride sticker, listed on social media, and one event shirt.

Sponsorship - Advocate ($250-$499)
Pay what you can

Includes: Ankeny Pride sticker, listed on social media, two event shirts, and a premium vendor booth.

Sponsorship - Ambassador ($500-$999)
Pay what you can

Includes: Ankeny Pride sticker, standalone social media post, four event shirts, a premium vendor booth, and logo on signage and event shirts.

Sponsorship - Stage Sponsor ($1,000 and Above)
Pay what you can

Includes: Ankeny Pride sticker, standalone social media post, up to six event shirts, a premium vendor booth, logo on signage and event shirts, naming rights to the stage and the opportunity to speak at the event.

Vendor - Non-Profit or Free Service/Information
$50

Space is held for the LGBTQIA+ community and demonstrably true allies.


Ankeny Pride is a family friendly event, and our venue does not allow for vulgarity.

  • Vendor registration forms are due by xxxxx and confirmation emails will be sent no later than xxxxx
  • Completion of this form does not guarantee a booth. All submissions will be carefully reviewed by Ankeny Pride organizers, and a refund will be issued for any denied.
  • Questions?  Email us at xxxxx


  • Booths are a 10'x10' space in the Southview Gymnasium, however vendors must provide their own table(s) and chair(s). Bring your own small trash can if so desired.
  • No signs may be taped/tacked up. Use your table/displays to hang any signs.
  • Vendors will park in the west parking lot and unload at Door W13.
  • Check-in begins at 3pm, booths must be open from 4-8pm.
  • We have food for sale on-site, but never leave your booth unattended.
  • Keep your area clean and paths cleared for a beautiful and accessible event. 
Vendor - Artist/Homemade Items
$75

Space is held for the LGBTQIA+ community and demonstrably true allies.


Ankeny Pride is a family friendly event, and our venue does not allow for vulgarity.

  • Vendor registration forms are due by xxxxx and confirmation emails will be sent no later than xxxxx
  • Completion of this form does not guarantee a booth. All submissions will be carefully reviewed by Ankeny Pride organizers, and a refund will be issued for any denied.
  • Questions?  Email us at xxxxx


  • Booths are a 10'x10' space in the Southview Gymnasium, however vendors must provide their own table(s) and chair(s). Bring your own small trash can if so desired.
  • No signs may be taped/tacked up. Use your table/displays to hang any signs.
  • Vendors will park in the west parking lot and unload at Door W13.
  • Check-in begins at 3pm, booths must be open from 4-8pm.
  • We have food for sale on-site, but never leave your booth unattended.
  • Keep your area clean and paths cleared for a beautiful and accessible event. 
Vendor - Business/Commercial
$100

Space is held for the LGBTQIA+ community and demonstrably true allies.


Ankeny Pride is a family friendly event, and our venue does not allow for vulgarity.

  • Vendor registration forms are due by xxxxx and confirmation emails will be sent no later than xxxxx
  • Completion of this form does not guarantee a booth. All submissions will be carefully reviewed by Ankeny Pride organizers, and a refund will be issued for any denied.
  • Questions?  Email us at xxxxx


  • Booths are a 10'x10' space in the Southview Gymnasium, however vendors must provide their own table(s) and chair(s). Bring your own small trash can if so desired.
  • No signs may be taped/tacked up. Use your table/displays to hang any signs.
  • Vendors will park in the west parking lot and unload at Door W13.
  • Check-in begins at 3pm, booths must be open from 4-8pm.
  • We have food for sale on-site, but never leave your booth unattended.
  • Keep your area clean and paths cleared for a beautiful and accessible event. 
Vendor - Complimentary w/Advocate, Ambassador or Stage Spons
Free

Space is held for the LGBTQIA+ community and demonstrably true allies.


Ankeny Pride is a family friendly event, and our venue does not allow for vulgarity.

  • Vendor registration forms are due by xxxxx and confirmation emails will be sent no later than xxxxx
  • Completion of this form does not guarantee a booth. All submissions will be carefully reviewed by Ankeny Pride organizers, and a refund will be issued for any denied.
  • Questions?  Email us at xxxxx


  • Booths are a 10'x10' space in the Southview Gymnasium, however vendors must provide their own table(s) and chair(s). Bring your own small trash can if so desired.
  • No signs may be taped/tacked up. Use your table/displays to hang any signs.
  • Vendors will park in the west parking lot and unload at Door W13.
  • Check-in begins at 3pm, booths must be open from 4-8pm.
  • We have food for sale on-site, but never leave your booth unattended.
  • Keep your area clean and paths cleared for a beautiful and accessible event. 
Add a donation for Ankeny Pride

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