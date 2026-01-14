Annual Award Gala Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
The Presenting Sponsor receives the highest level of visibility throughout the evening and is recognized as a key community partner in making the LHDC Chamber Gala possible. This level includes prominent logo placement on event signage and materials, verbal recognition during opening remarks, featured placement in the printed program and slideshow, and dedicated social media spotlights before and after the event. Four gala seats are included, along with the option to place branded materials at guest tables.
Gold Sponsors enjoy strong visibility and public recognition as supporters of the Chamber and local business community. This level includes logo placement on sponsor signage, recognition during the awards portion of the program as part of a group thank-you, inclusion in the printed program and slideshow, and a social media mention. Two gala seats are included.
Silver Sponsors support the Gala while receiving visible acknowledgment of their contribution. This level includes business name or logo placement in the printed program and event slideshow, along with two gala seats. It’s an accessible way to show support for the Chamber and be part of the evening.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!