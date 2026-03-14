LHDC Area Chamber of Commerce

LHDC Area Chamber of Commerce

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

The LHDC Area Chamber of Commerce fosters economic growth and community engagement by supporting local businesses, promoting events, and enhancing quality of life in the region. Their initiatives aim to strengthen the local economy and build community spirit.
Past events
Past events
Annual Award Gala Sponsorship
Event
Annual Award Gala Sponsorship
Mar 14, 6:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
6967 Milum Road, Lead Hill, AR 72644, USA
Annual Award Gala
Event
Annual Award Gala
Mar 14, 6:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
6967 Milum Road, Lead Hill, AR 72644, USA
More ways to support us
Digital Billboard by Month
Shop
Digital Billboard by Month
Campaign DescriptionThe Lead Hill – Diamond City Area Chamber of Commerce is offering a monthly digital billboard feature to spotlight Chamber member businesses while reinforcing local support and community pride.Each featured business receives 2/3 of a 12 ft × 24 ft Crockett Media digital billboard, north facing (across from Walmart), with the remaining 1/3 displaying Chamber branding as a mark of credibility and endorsement. This opportunity is offered one month at a time with no long-term contracts.What’s IncludedOne full calendar month of Quarter time placement on the Crockett Media Digital BillboardImage will be displayed 8 seconds at a time per state law, 11 times an hour, 270 images per dayPlacement facing north (seen when parked at the southernmost Walmart exit or driving southbound from Branson)Professional Chamber-designed layout, optimized for high-speed visibilityCost BreakdownTotal monthly billboard cost: $235Chamber contribution: $100 per monthMember cost: $135 per monthScheduling & AvailabilityEach month is listed as a separate itemBusinesses select and purchase the specific month they wish to be featuredAvailability is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basisPlacement runs for the entire calendar month onlyWhat You’ll Need to ProvideAfter purchase, the Chamber will request:Business logo (high resolution)Website, booking link, or phone numberOptional image (storefront, product, food, service, etc.)All design and formatting are handled by the Chamber to ensure clarity and consistency.Design NotesSimple, clean layouts perform best on digital billboardsShort headlines and one clear call-to-action are encouragedOne design revision is includedImportant NotesArtwork and materials must be submitted by the 15th of the month prior to your scheduled placementNo refunds once purhcasedDesign swaps or mid-month changes are not availableYou'll be sent a proof for approval before publishing
View shop
LHDC Chamber Merch
Shop
LHDC Chamber Merch
Like the look? Get your own! Merch is currently available for local pickup only. Items purchased online can be picked up at Redeeming the Thyme Farmstand and Gifts on Fridays between 1-5 p.m. or Jac's Cafe during open business hours. You'll need to show proof of receipt for pickup!
View shop
Fireworks on the Greens 2026
Donation
Fireworks on the Greens 2026
$3,600 of $12,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.lhdcchamber.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by