LHDC Area Chamber of Commerce

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Digital Billboard by Month

Campaign DescriptionThe Lead Hill – Diamond City Area Chamber of Commerce is offering a monthly digital billboard feature to spotlight Chamber member businesses while reinforcing local support and community pride.Each featured business receives 2/3 of a 12 ft × 24 ft Crockett Media digital billboard, north facing (across from Walmart), with the remaining 1/3 displaying Chamber branding as a mark of credibility and endorsement. This opportunity is offered one month at a time with no long-term contracts.What’s IncludedOne full calendar month of Quarter time placement on the Crockett Media Digital BillboardImage will be displayed 8 seconds at a time per state law, 11 times an hour, 270 images per dayPlacement facing north (seen when parked at the southernmost Walmart exit or driving southbound from Branson)Professional Chamber-designed layout, optimized for high-speed visibilityCost BreakdownTotal monthly billboard cost: $235Chamber contribution: $100 per monthMember cost: $135 per monthScheduling & AvailabilityEach month is listed as a separate itemBusinesses select and purchase the specific month they wish to be featuredAvailability is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basisPlacement runs for the entire calendar month onlyWhat You’ll Need to ProvideAfter purchase, the Chamber will request:Business logo (high resolution)Website, booking link, or phone numberOptional image (storefront, product, food, service, etc.)All design and formatting are handled by the Chamber to ensure clarity and consistency.Design NotesSimple, clean layouts perform best on digital billboardsShort headlines and one clear call-to-action are encouragedOne design revision is includedImportant NotesArtwork and materials must be submitted by the 15th of the month prior to your scheduled placementNo refunds once purhcasedDesign swaps or mid-month changes are not availableYou'll be sent a proof for approval before publishing