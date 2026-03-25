Taere Tiai Polynesian Cultural Arts Center

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Taere Tiai Polynesian Cultural Arts Center

About this event

Annual Crab Feed & Performance Showcase

1189 Washington St

Benicia, CA 94510, USA

Regular Crab Feed Ticket
$85

Limited tickets remaining!
Seating is FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED (no reservations)
✨ Purchase tickets together to sit together but not guaranteed

🌟 Ta’ere Tia’i 2026 Annual Showcase & Crab Feed 🌟

Enjoy a delicious crab feast (salad, pasta & bread) while experiencing an unforgettable evening of culture and celebration. 🦀🌺

🎭 Student performance showcase
🛍️ Island market vendors
🎟️ Raffles & silent auction

📩 Contact: Text 707-908-8337 or email [email protected] for ticket/table help
🍽️ Food alternative: Chicken or Vegetarian available upon request

🌺 Secure your tickets now—limited availability!

VIP Front Row Ticket
$90

Limited tickets remaining!
Seating is FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED (no reservations)
✨ UPDATE: Tickets are no longer seated together.

🌟 Ta’ere Tia’i 2026 Annual Showcase & Crab Feed – VIP Experience 🌟

Enjoy a delicious crab feast (salad, pasta & bread) and front-row VIP seating, plus a complimentary bottle of wine or sparkling cider. 🍷🦀

🎭 Student performances
🛍️ Island market vendors
🎟️ Raffles & silent auction

📩 Contact: Text 707-908-8337 or email [email protected] for ticket/table help
🍽️ Food alternative: Chicken or Vegetarian available upon request

🌺 Don’t wait—tickets are almost gone!

Child Crab Feed Ticket (up to 10yrs)
$50

Limited tickets remaining!
Seating is FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED (no reservations)
✨ Purchase tickets together to sit together but not guaranteed

🌟 Ta’ere Tia’i 2026 Annual Showcase & Crab Feed 🌟

Enjoy a delicious crab feast (salad, pasta & bread) while experiencing an unforgettable evening of culture and celebration. 🦀🌺

🎭 Student performance showcase
🛍️ Island market vendors
🎟️ Raffles & silent auction

📩 Contact: Text 707-908-8337 or email [email protected] for ticket/table help
🍽️ Food alternative: Chicken or Vegetarian available upon request

🌺 Secure your tickets now—limited availability!

Table of 8 (Front Row VIP)
$625
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Limited tickets remaining!
Seating is FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED
✨ This is for an entire table of 8 seats in the first 2 rows.

🌟 Ta’ere Tia’i 2026 Annual Showcase & Crab Feed – VIP Experience 🌟

Enjoy a delicious crab feast (salad, pasta & bread) and front-row VIP seating, plus a complimentary bottle of wine or sparkling cider. 🍷🦀

🎭 Student performances
🛍️ Island market vendors
🎟️ Raffles & silent auction

📩 Contact: Text 707-908-8337 or email [email protected] for ticket/table help
🍽️ Food alternative: Chicken or Vegetarian available upon request

🌺 Don’t wait—tickets are almost gone!

Table of 8
$575
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Limited tickets remaining!
Seating is FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED
✨ This is a discounted entire table of 8 seats

🌟 Ta’ere Tia’i 2026 Annual Showcase & Crab Feed 🌟

Enjoy a table full of your people with delicious crab feast (salad, pasta & bread 🦀

🎭 Student performances
🛍️ Island market vendors
🎟️ Raffles & silent auction

📩 Contact: Text 707-908-8337 or email [email protected] for ticket/table help
🍽️ Food alternative: Chicken or Vegetarian available upon request

🌺 Don’t wait—tickets are almost gone!

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