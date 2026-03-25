Annual Crab Feed & Performance Showcase

✨ Limited tickets remaining!

✨ Seating is FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED (no reservations)

✨ Purchase tickets together to sit together but not guaranteed

🌟 Ta’ere Tia’i 2026 Annual Showcase & Crab Feed 🌟

Enjoy a delicious crab feast (salad, pasta & bread) while experiencing an unforgettable evening of culture and celebration. 🦀🌺

🎭 Student performance showcase

🛍️ Island market vendors

🎟️ Raffles & silent auction

📩 Contact: Text 707-908-8337 or email [email protected] for ticket/table help

🍽️ Food alternative: Chicken or Vegetarian available upon request

🌺 Secure your tickets now—limited availability!