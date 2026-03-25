Annual Crab Feed & Performance Showcase

About this event
✨ Limited tickets remaining!
✨ Seating is FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED (no reservations)
✨ Purchase tickets together to sit together but not guaranteed
🌟 Ta’ere Tia’i 2026 Annual Showcase & Crab Feed 🌟
Enjoy a delicious crab feast (salad, pasta & bread) while experiencing an unforgettable evening of culture and celebration. 🦀🌺
🎭 Student performance showcase
🛍️ Island market vendors
🎟️ Raffles & silent auction
📩 Contact: Text 707-908-8337 or email [email protected] for ticket/table help
🍽️ Food alternative: Chicken or Vegetarian available upon request
🌺 Secure your tickets now—limited availability!
✨ Limited tickets remaining!
✨ Seating is FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED (no reservations)
✨ UPDATE: Tickets are no longer seated together.
🌟 Ta’ere Tia’i 2026 Annual Showcase & Crab Feed – VIP Experience 🌟
Enjoy a delicious crab feast (salad, pasta & bread) and front-row VIP seating, plus a complimentary bottle of wine or sparkling cider. 🍷🦀
🎭 Student performances
🛍️ Island market vendors
🎟️ Raffles & silent auction
📩 Contact: Text 707-908-8337 or email [email protected] for ticket/table help
🍽️ Food alternative: Chicken or Vegetarian available upon request
🌺 Don’t wait—tickets are almost gone!
✨ Limited tickets remaining!
✨ Seating is FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED (no reservations)
✨ Purchase tickets together to sit together but not guaranteed
🌟 Ta’ere Tia’i 2026 Annual Showcase & Crab Feed 🌟
Enjoy a delicious crab feast (salad, pasta & bread) while experiencing an unforgettable evening of culture and celebration. 🦀🌺
🎭 Student performance showcase
🛍️ Island market vendors
🎟️ Raffles & silent auction
📩 Contact: Text 707-908-8337 or email [email protected] for ticket/table help
🍽️ Food alternative: Chicken or Vegetarian available upon request
🌺 Secure your tickets now—limited availability!
✨ Limited tickets remaining!
✨ Seating is FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED
✨ This is for an entire table of 8 seats in the first 2 rows.
🌟 Ta’ere Tia’i 2026 Annual Showcase & Crab Feed – VIP Experience 🌟
Enjoy a delicious crab feast (salad, pasta & bread) and front-row VIP seating, plus a complimentary bottle of wine or sparkling cider. 🍷🦀
🎭 Student performances
🛍️ Island market vendors
🎟️ Raffles & silent auction
📩 Contact: Text 707-908-8337 or email [email protected] for ticket/table help
🍽️ Food alternative: Chicken or Vegetarian available upon request
🌺 Don’t wait—tickets are almost gone!
✨ Limited tickets remaining!
✨ Seating is FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED
✨ This is a discounted entire table of 8 seats
🌟 Ta’ere Tia’i 2026 Annual Showcase & Crab Feed 🌟
Enjoy a table full of your people with delicious crab feast (salad, pasta & bread 🦀
🎭 Student performances
🛍️ Island market vendors
🎟️ Raffles & silent auction
📩 Contact: Text 707-908-8337 or email [email protected] for ticket/table help
🍽️ Food alternative: Chicken or Vegetarian available upon request
🌺 Don’t wait—tickets are almost gone!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!