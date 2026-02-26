Harmony Ridge Pto

Hosted by

Harmony Ridge Pto

About this event

Annual End of Year Carnival!

52 N Robertsdale St

Aurora, CO 80018, USA

General Admission (Presale)
$15
Available until May 11

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

(Does not include Dunk Tank, Pie a Teacher or Train Ride).


This is your best deal! Save $5 per ticket and get in to the event as soon as it starts...no waiting in line to purchase your entry ticket!

General Admission
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

(Does not include Dunk Tank, Pie a Teacher or Train Ride).

Meal Deal
$5

Your meal deal will include a freshly grilled hot dog or burger, chips and a drink!



Pie in the Face
$1

Pie a teacher or staff member! Word on the street is Mrs. Reeves will be on the sign up list ;)


$1 per pie/throw!


Dunk Tank
$5

This is your last chance to Dunk Dr. Cohen!

Or dunk your favorite teacher!


You get 3 chances to dunk!

Add a donation for Harmony Ridge Pto

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