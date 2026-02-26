Annual End of Year Carnival!

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
(Does not include Dunk Tank, Pie a Teacher or Train Ride).
This is your best deal! Save $5 per ticket and get in to the event as soon as it starts...no waiting in line to purchase your entry ticket!
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
(Does not include Dunk Tank, Pie a Teacher or Train Ride).
Your meal deal will include a freshly grilled hot dog or burger, chips and a drink!
Pie a teacher or staff member! Word on the street is Mrs. Reeves will be on the sign up list ;)
$1 per pie/throw!
This is your last chance to Dunk Dr. Cohen!
Or dunk your favorite teacher!
You get 3 chances to dunk!
$
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