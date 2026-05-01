Chinmaya Mission San Antonio CMSA

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Chinmaya Mission San Antonio CMSA

About this event

Chinmaya Sharadalaya Donor Tree

Founder's Rock
$25,000

Solid, deeply anchored foundation stones resting at the base, symbolizing the unwavering support that grounds our entire mission.

Gold Leaf
$10,000

Gleaming, golden tributes placed prominently within the upper, reaching branches of the canopy.

Silver Leaf
$5,000

Elegant, brushed silver dedications woven beautifully throughout the vibrant heart of the tree.

Bronze Leaf
$2,500

Rich bronze and copper leaves that make up the vital, foundational foliage of our community tree.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!