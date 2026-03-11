Annual Golf Scramble Sponsorship

About this event
The Scorecard Sponsor will have their business logo printed on all official tournament scorecards distributed to every team. This ensures that participants see the sponsor’s name throughout the entire round of play.
The Putting Green Sponsor will have signage placed at the practice putting green where players gather before the tournament begins. This provides early visibility and interaction with participants as they warm up for the event
The Driving Range Sponsor will have signage displayed at the driving range where players warm up before the tournament begins. This sponsorship provides early visibility as participants arrive and prepare for the event. The sponsor will also be recognized in event materials and on social media.
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