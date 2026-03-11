Detective John Brown Memorial Foundation

Hosted by

Detective John Brown Memorial Foundation

About this event

Annual Golf Scramble Sponsorship

6666 S Union Ave

Tulsa, OK 74132, USA

Title Sponsor
$5,000
  • Event named after sponsor (Example: “Detective John Brown Memorial Golf Scramble presented by [Sponsor]”)
  • 2 golf teams (8 players)
  • Large logo on event banner and signage
  • Logo on all promotional materials and social media
  • Speaking opportunity at awards ceremony
  • Logo on event shirts or major materials
  • Premium hole signage
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
  • 1 golf team (4 players)
  • Large logo on event banner
  • Featured social media recognition
  • Premium hole sponsorship
  • Recognition during awards ceremony
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
  • 1 golf team (4 players)
  • Hole sponsorship sign
  • Logo on event materials
  • Social media recognition
Hole Sponsor
$250
  • Sign with company logo at a hole
  • Recognition on event sponsor list
  • Social media thank-you post
Scorecard Sponsor
$500

The Scorecard Sponsor will have their business logo printed on all official tournament scorecards distributed to every team. This ensures that participants see the sponsor’s name throughout the entire round of play.

Putting Green Sponsor
$300

The Putting Green Sponsor will have signage placed at the practice putting green where players gather before the tournament begins. This provides early visibility and interaction with participants as they warm up for the event

Driving Range Sponsor
$500

The Driving Range Sponsor will have signage displayed at the driving range where players warm up before the tournament begins. This sponsorship provides early visibility as participants arrive and prepare for the event. The sponsor will also be recognized in event materials and on social media.

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