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Detective John Brown Memorial Foundation

With the Detective John Brown Memorial Foundation our goal is to create a world where every victim of major crime receives the compassion and support they deserve. We strive to empower survivors to rebuild their lives with dignity and hope by ensuring access to critical resources.We deeply value our law enforcement family and are committed in every opportunity to honor the importance of their work and lighten their load.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.