Detective John Brown Memorial Foundation
organization logo

Detective John Brown Memorial Foundation

Subscribe
Donate

Detective John Brown Memorial Foundation

Our mission

The Detective John Brown Memorial Foundation honors Detective John Brown's legacy by providing financial assistance and educational scholarships to victims of major crimes and law enforcement officers, fostering community solidarity and support.
Events
Events
Annual Golf Scramble
Event
Annual Golf Scramble
Aug 7, 8:00 - 9:00 AM CDT
6666 S Union Ave, Tulsa, OK 74132, USA
Get your tickets
Annual Golf Scramble Sponsorship
Custom
Annual Golf Scramble Sponsorship
Aug 7, 8:00 - 5:00 PM CDT
6666 S Union Ave, Tulsa, OK 74132, USA
Learn more
More ways to support us
Community Shop
Shop
Community Shop
Support the mission and represent the legacy with our official foundation gear. These Polos and Hats are designed to honor Detective John Brown and the work of law enforcement while supporting victims of major crimes.Every purchase directly helps us continue our mission and make a meaningful impact in our community.All products will be available to pick up at the Golf Scramble. Please note: Final colors and designs may vary.
View shop
Detective John Brown Memorial Foundation
Donation
Detective John Brown Memorial Foundation
With the Detective John Brown Memorial Foundation our goal is to create a world where every victim of major crime receives the compassion and support they deserve. We strive to empower survivors to rebuild their lives with dignity and hope by ensuring access to critical resources.We deeply value our law enforcement family and are committed in every opportunity to honor the importance of their work and lighten their load.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.djbmfoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by