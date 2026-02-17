Compassionate Atlanta

Hosted by

Compassionate Atlanta

About this event

April 28, 2026 Storytelling Event @ Eddie's Attic

515 N McDonough St

Decatur, GA 30030, USA

Amplify
$2,500

Invest in compassion and be a presenting sponsor at this level for Atlanta Storytellers: The Songs that Shape Us.

  • Presenting Sponsor logo for this event on CA event promotions and CA website
  • ﻿﻿8 Event Tickets
  • ﻿﻿CA Social Media Shout-outs
  • ﻿﻿Shout Out from the Stage
Harmony
$1,000

Invest in compassion and be a supporting sponsor at this level for Atlanta Storytellers: The Songs that Shape Us.

  • Supporting Sponsor logo for this event on CA event promotions and CA website
  • ﻿﻿6 Event Tickets
  • ﻿﻿CA Social Media Shout-outs
  • ﻿﻿Shout Out from the Stage
Chorus
$500

Invest in compassion and be a sponsor at this level for Atlanta Storytellers: The Songs that Shape Us.

  • Sponsor name for this event on CA event promotions and CA website
  • ﻿﻿4 Event Tickets
  • ﻿﻿CA Social Media Shout-outs
  • ﻿﻿Shout Out from the Stage
Vocals
$180

Invest in compassion and be a host at this level for Atlanta Storytellers: The Songs that Shape Us.

  • Name as a Host on CA event materials and CA Website
  • ﻿﻿2 Event Tickets
Add a donation for Compassionate Atlanta

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