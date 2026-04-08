Compassionate Atlanta
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Compassionate Atlanta

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Compassionate Atlanta

Our mission

Compassionate Atlanta fosters a culture of kindness and empathy, empowering individuals to create positive change through acts of compassion, community engagement, and support for those in need, striving for a more compassionate society.
Events
Events
Weekly Yoga at Legacy
Event
Weekly Yoga at Legacy
Apr 8 - Dec 16 | 37 dates & times
500 S Columbia Dr, Decatur, GA 30030, USA
Get your tickets
"Serenity Within" to Support Frank Hamilton School - Thursday, May 21st, 2026.
Event
"Serenity Within" to Support Frank Hamilton School - Thursday, May 21st, 2026.
May 21, 5:45 - 7:00 PM EDT
500 S Columbia Dr, Decatur, GA 30030, USA
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CompassionCon 2026
Event
CompassionCon 2026
Oct 25, 10:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
Legacy Park Decatur, 500 S Columbia Dr, Decatur, GA 30030, USA
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More ways to support us
February 2026 Weekly Exercise at Legacy Park
Donation
February 2026 Weekly Exercise at Legacy Park
Hello Friends of Legacy Park, In February, our regular yoga teacher, Cathy, is traveling and instead we have a medical doctor who is going to help us learn how to exercise without any equipment. This way, we can incorporate different movements doing our daily activities. And this month, it is going to be a challenge! Each day, from the movements we learn on Wednesday, February 4th, we will text each other and encourage each other to do the exercises daily. We want to do this for four full weeks until March 4th when Cathy comes back. This should make yoga a breeze! Are you in?Lets show our bodies some love!(Zeffy is a wonderful platform that does not charge Compassionate Atlanta any fees. On the next page, they suggest that you add a 17% fee. Please click on that link and you can reduce the fee to zero or increase your suggested donation for the wonderful work that Zeffy does.)
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2026 Annual Campaign
Donation
2026 Annual Campaign
$18,992 of $75,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.compassionateatl.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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