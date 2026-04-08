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February 2026 Weekly Exercise at Legacy Park

Hello Friends of Legacy Park, In February, our regular yoga teacher, Cathy, is traveling and instead we have a medical doctor who is going to help us learn how to exercise without any equipment. This way, we can incorporate different movements doing our daily activities. And this month, it is going to be a challenge! Each day, from the movements we learn on Wednesday, February 4th, we will text each other and encourage each other to do the exercises daily. We want to do this for four full weeks until March 4th when Cathy comes back. This should make yoga a breeze! Are you in?Lets show our bodies some love!(Zeffy is a wonderful platform that does not charge Compassionate Atlanta any fees. On the next page, they suggest that you add a 17% fee. Please click on that link and you can reduce the fee to zero or increase your suggested donation for the wonderful work that Zeffy does.)