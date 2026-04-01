Core4Life Ministries, Inc.
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Core4Life Ministries, Inc.

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Core4Life Ministries, Inc.

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April Showers "Deck of Death" Challenge

Competition Entry
$52

Join the competition for the month of April. Flip through as many full decks as you can, log your completions, and compete for the $520 jackpot. Second place gets their money back. All proceeds support Core4Life Ministries.

Donation - Support Core4Life Ministries
Pay what you can

Not competing but want to support the mission? Every dollar goes directly to Core4Life - a faith-based community helping men show up stronger in every area of life. We appreciate you.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!