April Showers "Deck of Death" Challenge

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Join the competition for the month of April. Flip through as many full decks as you can, log your completions, and compete for the $520 jackpot. Second place gets their money back. All proceeds support Core4Life Ministries.
Not competing but want to support the mission? Every dollar goes directly to Core4Life - a faith-based community helping men show up stronger in every area of life. We appreciate you.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!