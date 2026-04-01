Core4Life Ministries, Inc.
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Core4Life Ministries, Inc.

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Core4Life Ministries, Inc.

Our mission

Core4Life Ministries empowers individuals through faith-based missions, focusing on community support and outreach. They aim to send teams on transformative missions, fostering hope and connection while engaging families in fun, inclusive events.
Past events
Past events
April Showers "Deck of Death" Challenge
Custom
April Showers "Deck of Death" Challenge
Apr 1, 4:00 PM - May 1, 12:00 AM EDT
Cornhole Tournament
Event
Cornhole Tournament
Jun 29, 2:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
4445 State Rd, Peninsula, OH 44264, USA
More ways to support us
Donate to Core4Life Ministries
Donation
Donate to Core4Life Ministries
Core4Life Ministries is dedicated to equipping and encouraging men and women to live with intentionality and purpose through faith in Jesus Christ. At corefourlife.com, we share powerful testimonies, practical resources, and engaging podcast conversations to inspire spiritual growth and leadership in all areas of life—faith, family, fitness, and finance. Your donation helps us expand this mission, reaching more individuals with the message of hope and truth, and ultimately growing Christ’s Kingdom. By supporting Core4Life, you're investing in a movement that calls Christians everywhere to rise up, lead boldly, and live out their God-given purpose.
Donate today
For the Dodsons: Making Every Moment Count
Donation
For the Dodsons: Making Every Moment Count
$85,520 of $100,000 goal
Donate today
Roblealto 2026
Donation
Roblealto 2026
$1,750 of $10,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://corefourlife.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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