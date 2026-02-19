Armenian Grandma Nina raises money for Idaho's kids

About this event
Armenian Grandma Walnut Baklava (Batch, 6 pc.) - 8 oz.
Crisp philo layers, roasted walnuts,
butter, finished with honey syrup.
ALLERGEN INFORMATION
Contains: Wheat (gluten), Milk, Eggs, Walnuts (tree nuts)
Made in a kitchen that also uses: peanuts, soy, and sesame. Cross-contact is possible.
IDAHO COTTAGE FOOD NOTICE
This product was made in a home kitchen that is not inspected or regulated by the State of Idaho or the local health department.
Armenian Grandma Walnut Baklava (Batch, 60 pc.) - 80 oz.
Crisp philo layers, roasted walnuts,
butter, finished with honey syrup.
ALLERGEN INFORMATION
Contains: Wheat (gluten), Milk, Eggs, Walnuts (tree nuts)
Made in a kitchen that also uses: peanuts, soy, and sesame. Cross-contact is possible.
IDAHO COTTAGE FOOD NOTICE
This product was made in a home kitchen that is not inspected or regulated by the State of Idaho or the local health department.
Armenian Grandma Walnut Baklava (Batch, 1 pc.) - 1 oz. Pick - up at 412 W Center, Pocatello, noon to 1:00 PM.
Crisp philo layers, roasted walnuts,
butter, finished with honey syrup.
ALLERGEN INFORMATION
Contains: Wheat (gluten), Milk, Eggs, Walnuts (tree nuts)
Made in a kitchen that also uses: peanuts, soy, and sesame. Cross-contact is possible.
IDAHO COTTAGE FOOD NOTICE
This product was made in a home kitchen that is not inspected or regulated by the State of Idaho or the local health department.
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