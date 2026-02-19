Armenian Grandma Nina raises money for Idaho's kids

Armenian Grandma Walnut Baklava (Batch, 6 pc.) - 8 oz.





Crisp philo layers, roasted walnuts,

butter, finished with honey syrup.



ALLERGEN INFORMATION

Contains: Wheat (gluten), Milk, Eggs, Walnuts (tree nuts)



Made in a kitchen that also uses: peanuts, soy, and sesame. Cross-contact is possible.



IDAHO COTTAGE FOOD NOTICE

This product was made in a home kitchen that is not inspected or regulated by the State of Idaho or the local health department.