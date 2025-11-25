Winter Walk

Photograph by Armond Scavo - Archival Pigment Print





A contemplative winter cityscape by Armond Scavo. In Winter Walk, a single passerby moves through fresh snow beneath the tall buildings of Philadelphia. The warm sepia tones and gentle contrast of light and shadow reveal Scavo’s distinctive approach - quiet, reflective, and deeply human.





Details:

Title: Winter Walk

Artist: Armond Scavo

Medium: Archival Pigment Print

Dimensions: 14" × 17" (matted), 5.75" × 8.75" (image)

Condition: Excellent / new

Signed by the artist

An evocative work of urban calm - perfect for collectors who appreciate subtle beauty and photographic storytelling.