Winter Walk
Photograph by Armond Scavo - Archival Pigment Print
A contemplative winter cityscape by Armond Scavo. In Winter Walk, a single passerby moves through fresh snow beneath the tall buildings of Philadelphia. The warm sepia tones and gentle contrast of light and shadow reveal Scavo’s distinctive approach - quiet, reflective, and deeply human.
An evocative work of urban calm - perfect for collectors who appreciate subtle beauty and photographic storytelling.
Lotus Stem
Photograph by Armond Scavo - Archival Pigment Print
A serene botanical study from Armond Scavo’s natural form series. Lotus Stem captures the subtle grace of a lotus flower, its luminous petals unfolding above a slender green stem. The composition combines elegant simplicity with spiritual depth.
An exquisite piece of modern botanical photography - ideal for serene interiors and collectors of nature-inspired fine art.
Path to Light, Sicily
Photograph by Armond Scavo - Archival Pigment Print
Armond Scavo’s Path to Light, Sicily envelops the viewer in the quiet beauty of a misted garden path illuminated by lamplight. The photograph’s soft diffusion and delicate tonal range evoke tranquility and mystery in equal measure.
A luminous meditation on atmosphere and presence - perfect for collectors of fine art photography and contemplative landscapes.
Jessica’s Window, Chile
Photograph by Armond Scavo - Archival Pigment Print
A lyrical composition capturing the beauty of imperfection, Jessica’s Window, Chile pairs soft lace against sun-worn wood in hues of amber and sky. Scavo’s photograph transforms a simple window into a portrait of time, craftsmanship, and quiet domestic warmth.
A perfect companion piece to Jessica’s Door, Chile, both celebrating the harmony of light, color, and handcrafted architecture.
Gondola & Post, Venice
Photograph by Armond Scavo - Archival Pigment Print
A serene Venetian night scene by Armond Scavo, Gondola & Post, Venice captures the still beauty of a canal illuminated by soft lamplight. The empty gondola and surrounding architecture evoke both history and solitude, rendered in timeless sepia tones.
An evocative study of light, shadow, and quiet reflection - ideal for collectors of fine art photography, architectural studies, or Venetian imagery.
