Winter Walk - Rittenhouse, Philadelphia
$35

Winter Walk
Photograph by Armond Scavo - Archival Pigment Print


A contemplative winter cityscape by Armond Scavo. In Winter Walk, a single passerby moves through fresh snow beneath the tall buildings of Philadelphia. The warm sepia tones and gentle contrast of light and shadow reveal Scavo’s distinctive approach - quiet, reflective, and deeply human.


Details:

  • Title: Winter Walk
  • Artist: Armond Scavo
  • Medium: Archival Pigment Print
  • Dimensions: 14" × 17" (matted), 5.75" × 8.75" (image)
  • Condition: Excellent / new
  • Signed by the artist

An evocative work of urban calm - perfect for collectors who appreciate subtle beauty and photographic storytelling.

Lotus Stem
$35

Lotus Stem
Photograph by Armond Scavo - Archival Pigment Print


A serene botanical study from Armond Scavo’s natural form series. Lotus Stem captures the subtle grace of a lotus flower, its luminous petals unfolding above a slender green stem. The composition combines elegant simplicity with spiritual depth.

Details:

  • Title: Lotus Stem
  • Artist: Armond Scavo
  • Medium: Archival Pigment Print
  • Dimensions: 14" × 17" (matted), 6" × 9" (image)
  • Condition: Excellent / new
  • Signed by the artist

An exquisite piece of modern botanical photography - ideal for serene interiors and collectors of nature-inspired fine art.

Path to Light, Sicily
$35

Path to Light, Sicily
Photograph by Armond Scavo - Archival Pigment Print


Armond Scavo’s Path to Light, Sicily envelops the viewer in the quiet beauty of a misted garden path illuminated by lamplight. The photograph’s soft diffusion and delicate tonal range evoke tranquility and mystery in equal measure.


Details:

  • Title: Path to Light, Sicily
  • Artist: Armond Scavo
  • Medium: Archival Pigment Print
  • Dimensions: 14" × 17" (matted), 5.75" × 8.75" (image)
  • Year: 2002
  • Condition: Excellent / new
  • Signed by the artist

A luminous meditation on atmosphere and presence - perfect for collectors of fine art photography and contemplative landscapes.

Jessica's Window
$35

Jessica’s Window, Chile
Photograph by Armond Scavo - Archival Pigment Print


A lyrical composition capturing the beauty of imperfection, Jessica’s Window, Chile pairs soft lace against sun-worn wood in hues of amber and sky. Scavo’s photograph transforms a simple window into a portrait of time, craftsmanship, and quiet domestic warmth.

Details:

  • Title: Jessica’s Window, Chile
  • Artist: Armond Scavo
  • Medium: Archival Pigment Print
  • Dimensions: 14" × 17" (matted), 5.75" × 7.5" (image)
  • Year: 1996
  • Condition: Excellent / new
  • Signed by the artist

A perfect companion piece to Jessica’s Door, Chile, both celebrating the harmony of light, color, and handcrafted architecture.

Gondola & Post, Venice
$35

Gondola & Post, Venice
Photograph by Armond Scavo - Archival Pigment Print


A serene Venetian night scene by Armond Scavo, Gondola & Post, Venice captures the still beauty of a canal illuminated by soft lamplight. The empty gondola and surrounding architecture evoke both history and solitude, rendered in timeless sepia tones.


Details:

  • Title: Gondola & Post, Venice
  • Artist: Armond Scavo
  • Medium: Archival Pigment Print
  • Dimensions: 14" × 17" (matted), 5.75" × 8.75" (image)
  • Year: 2005
  • Condition: Excellent / new
  • Signed by the artist

An evocative study of light, shadow, and quiet reflection - ideal for collectors of fine art photography, architectural studies, or Venetian imagery.

